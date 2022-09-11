ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
darkhorizons.com

ArcLight & Dome Now Reopening Late 2023?

Hollywood’s famed ArcLight Cinemas and Cinerama Dome are still about a year away from re-opening according to sources for THR. The famed Los Angeles cinema complex on Sunset Boulevard was shuttered in April 2021 by the Decurion Corporation who owns the Pacific Theatres chain. Decurion owned the land underneath the actual Dome and planned to hold on to it.
