Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach
Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
Jim Harbaugh press conference: A new two-way player, Michigan QB room updates and more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. Here's everything he said about the Week 2 win over Hawaii, the quarterback situation, injury updates and much more ahead of the UConn game:. Opening statement:. I just...
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah ties Bronco Mendenhall, Urban Meyer being thrown out there as Nebraska coaching candidates
Nebraska is looking for a new football coach after firing Scott Frost just weeks into the 2022 season.
Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline
Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
Texas A&M Hype Man Called App State A “Hillbilly College” & Said Their Players Can’t Read Ahead Of Embarrassing Loss
Just a DEVASTATING scene. Texas A&M came into this season with a ton of hype, bringing in the number one recruiting class because of all that oil money that flows through from boosters at the school (that’s never been proven, but I’d bet my life on it). I...
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1