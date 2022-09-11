ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Rankings#Football Games#North Alabama#American Football#College Station#Texas A M#Usa Today
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
FSU
Sports
University of Oklahoma
247Sports

Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline

Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy