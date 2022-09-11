Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's population loss debated in race for governor
For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
New York Disposing of Over 700,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
According to a report by Greg Floyd of WRGB, New York has contracted a company to dispose of over 700,000 gallons of unused and expired hand sanitizer being kept on an old airport runway. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer seemed to be worth its weight...
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
wxhc.com
Governor Announces $234 Million for Additional Food Assistance in September
For the month of September, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that an additional $234 million dollars in additional food assistance will be available. The assistance will be available to those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month.
thefordhamram.com
A Win for Governor Hochul is a Win for Upstate New Yorkers
This year’s gubernatorial election in New York has the potential to make history in many ways. Sitting Governor Kathleen Hochul, a democrat, and challenger Republican Lee Zeldin are going head to head. New York will end up with a memorable election either way, with voters either formally electing their first female governor, since Hochul inherited the job after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, or their first Republican in years since George Pataki in 2006.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: NY'S ONGOING ASSAULT ON THE SECOND AMENDMENT``
The Criss Market in Belmont is a fixture and has been for a long time. All the years that the Crisses had it and all the years that the Carlins had it and now that the Browns have bought it it looks like it’s good for another generation at least.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Recent study shows N.Y. counties that have highest average tax refund. Where does Staten Island rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each tax season, nearly 75% of U.S. taxpayers get reimbursed for overpaying their taxes throughout the year, data shows. A recent study conducted by SmartAsset that focused on the 2022 filing season determined the counties in each state that received the highest average tax refund. To get the ranking, the company divided the total amount of money refunded by the Internal Revenue Service in each county by the number of refunds distributed to residents in each county.
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive
Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September
As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
localsyr.com
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New York’s plan to put pot dealers with convictions first in line hits snags
New York State is the first state in the nation to put people with past marijuana-related criminal convictions first in line for legal retail licenses — but those applicants say they’re finding the application, due by Sept. 26, dauntingly complex. Hector Bonilla is one of more than 450...
fox40jackson.com
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
