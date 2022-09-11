ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer Takes Viewers on a Journey Through Steven Spielberg’s Childhood

By Christy Piña
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCAcb_0hr5mo3900

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg ’s The Fabelmans lets audiences into a world of wonder.

The semi-biographical Universal film, co-written by Tony Kushner, tells the story of Spielberg’s early life and stars Michelle Williams , Paul Dano , Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Movies are dreams that you never forget,” a voiceover opens the trailer, as shots play of Sammy Fabelman, based on Spielberg, exploring how a film camera works after being introduced to one by his mom (Williams).

As the more than two-minute glimpse at the film continues, viewers get a sense that the Fabelmans have a divide among their family. “It’s the scientists versus the artists,” Williams’s Mitzi says. “Sammy’s on my team, takes after me.”

Williams tells Dano’s Burt that he doesn’t support Sammy’s creative mind. “You dismiss what he does, it’s playful or imaginative,” she says. “You could afford to be a little encouraging.”

Over the course of the trailer, Sammy goes back and forth between making his mother and his father proud, with his uncle, played by Rogen, telling him if he stops making movies, it’ll break his mom’s heart.

After The Fabelmans premiered at TIFF, Spielberg and his cast sat down for a Q&A about the film, with the filmmaker explaining that the pandemic is what made him realize he was ready to tell his story — albeit a slightly fictionalized version of it.

“I remember, as the death toll mounted, we kept watching the reports of what was happening throughout the country and the world and I kept thinking, ‘What is this going to mean for humanity? How far is this pandemic going to actually take us?'” he said. “And I kept thinking, ‘Well, if I’m going to tell a story that I’ve always wanted to tell about a coming-of-age in this very unique family with a very unique mother and father, this may be the best time.'”

The Fablemans hits theaters on Nov. 11.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Flaunt Their Crack Comic Timing in a Tonally Awkward Paul Weitz Film

After spending seven seasons together effortlessly lobbing one-liners as Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were well primed to bring their finely honed comic chemistry to a larger canvas, such as the one offered by the new Paul Weitz feature, Moving On. Unfortunately, they can only go so far in distracting from the fundamental tonal issues that never convincingly jibe with the film’s darker-edged themes. Overlooking a blandly generic title that sounds like something Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau might have taken on back in the ’70s, the revenge-driven satire certainly seemed like the Weitz stuff, coming from a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Madelaine Petsch to Star in ‘The Strangers’ Remake, Renny Harlin to Direct

Lionsgate is remaking The Strangers, with Madelaine Petsch to star and Renny Harlin directing. Gabe Basso and Froy Gutierrez will co-star in the movie set to become a trilogy of titles shot in Bratislava, Slovakia. Based on the original 2008 psychological thriller of the same name that starred Scott Speedman and Liv Tyler and was directed by Bryan Bertino, the reboot will see Petsch will play a character who drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest.More from The Hollywood ReporterMadelaine Petsch to Star In, Produce Debut Feature 'Jane' From Creator+ (Exclusive)Berlin: Renny Harlin...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Alice, Darling’ Review: Anna Kendrick Transfixes in a Chilling Portrait of Abuse

The uptight friend, the quirky leading lady, the semi-rebellious college radio DJ who harnesses the melodic potential of red solo cups: These are the roles Anna Kendrick has been relegated to for most of her career, an eclectic mix of largely comedic vehicles. Even after the actress nabbed an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Up in the Air, she seemed, still, more likely to portray a Beca than a Natalie. But in Mary Nighy’s emotionally disquieting debut Alice, Darling, Kendrick transfixes, affirming that she has always had depth and range. The actress plays Alice, a woman made vulnerable and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Murmur’ Review: An Unscary Horror Film for TikTok Attention Spans

Mark Polish, the less prolific filmmaking twin of Michael Polish, has little nice to say about today’s youngsters in Murmur, which aims to be a Blair Witch for digital natives. Throwing a half-dozen annoying social-media producers into the forest with only their cell phones and a deeply dubious game they won’t stop playing, it might’ve looked like a cautionary fable if only it maintained any sort of distance from its protagonists. Instead, it’s wholly on board for screens-based storytelling and TikTok attention spans, the result being that most viewers not addicted to such stuff will find it insufferable from its...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Locarno Film Festival Introduces Gender-Neutral Acting Awards

The Locarno Film Festival is following the lead of A-list neighbor Berlin and going gender-neutral. From 2023 on, Locarno’s acting honors will no longer be categorized according to gender — best actor and best actress — but be gender-neutral “best performance” and “best supporting performance” awards. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Klein, American Photographer in Paris, Dies at 96Oldenburg : Father-Son Filmmakers Peter and John Hymas on the Family Business of Genre Filmmaking and a Shared Desire to "Blow S*** Up"Paramount+ to Launch in Italy With Originals Showcasing Female Stories and Voices For the 76th edition of the Locarno Film Festival,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family. Lively attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she revealed her baby bump in a sequined dress. The 35-year-old star is pregnant and expecting the couple’s fourth child, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer Team in Feel-Good FX DocuseriesRyan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions Strikes First-Look Unscripted Deal With FuboTVChrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, met...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Laura Poitras Slams Hillary Clinton’s Film Festival Appearances, Accuses Former Secretary of State of “Engaging in a Kind of Whitewashing”

Hillary Clinton’s fall festival tour generated plenty of bemusement and column inches, and those appearances have now come under fire from Venice’s latest Golden Lion winner. Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival, Laura Poitras — whose new doc, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, took home Venice’s top prize — said it was “alarming to see some of the most powerful people in the world, such as Hillary Clinton, walking the red carpet at Venice and at TIFF, and saying nothing about journalism,” a statement that prompted applause from the audience. More from The Hollywood ReporterIrene Papas, Greek Actress Who...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to “Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance”

Chrissy Teigen confessed Thursday that the miscarriage she said she had two years ago was actually an abortion — which came as a surprise to her. Teigen and husband John Legend had revealed that in September 2020 they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication. At the time, they said it was a miscarriage.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Legend to Perform at Carousel of Hope BallJohn Legend on How Chrissy Teigen's Miscarriage Made the Couple "Stronger," His Fallout With Kanye "Ye" WestB.J. Novak, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba Set for Propper Daley's A Day of Unreasonable...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Fabelmans
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in a Frothy, Flawed Rom-Com

It’s a foolhardy plan to craft a film almost entirely around the onscreen chemistry between two movie stars and hope for the best. But when those stars are George Clooney and Julia Roberts, the combustive power of their pairing will go a long-ish way. Thinly scripted rom-com Ticket to Paradise puffs its way through 104 minutes mostly on the vapors of its lead actors gassing around together, albeit with an assist from spectacular Australian scenery standing in for Bali.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Watts, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Team on How They Navigated Those Bandages on Set and Used Them to Up the Film’s Tension

The bandages that envelope Naomi Watts’ mysterious mother character in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy were a narrative element that the film’s cast and creative team say challenged them on set, but also helped better tell their emotionally infused version of the Austrian psychological horror film. Director Matt Sobel, writer Kyle Warren, Watts and young actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti were on hand during the film’s New York premiere at The Metrograph Wednesday night to discuss the film based on the 2014 feature helmed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner 2099' Limited Series a Go at Amazon'Goodnight...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)

Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival Names Julie Taymor as Jury President

The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival has named acclaimed stage and film director Julie Taymor as the president of its main competition jury. Taymor will be the festival’s third consecutive female jury chief, following French screen icon Isabelle Huppert in 2021 and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi in 2019 (the festival didn’t hold a competition in 2020 due to the pandemic).  Taymor is perhaps best known on an international basis as the director of the wildly successful stage musical version of The Lion King, which has played continuously for 25 years in over 100 cities in 20 countries. As a filmmaker, she has directed the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Acolyte’: ‘Russian Doll’ Actor Charlie Barnett in Talks to Join Latest ‘Star Wars’ Series (Exclusive)

Charlie Barnett is going from time loops to lightsabers. The actor, best known for starring opposite Natasha Lyonne in buzzy Netflix series Russian Doll, is in final negotiations to join the cast of the latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Star Genevieve O'Reilly Never Thought She'd Get the Chance to Flesh Out Mon Mothma'Star Wars' Series 'Ahsoka' Teased at D23'Andor' Drops Final Trailer at D23 If the deal makes, Barnett will be reunited with the co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, who is showrunning, writing and directing the Star Wars series. Plot details are being kept sheathed, but it...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Pivots From HBO Max to February 2023 Theatrical Release

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will open in theaters on Feb. 10, 2023 — the beginning of Super Bowl weekend and in advance of Valentine’s Day — after abandoning an exclusive release on HBO Max. Warner Bros. revealed the switch-up on Friday. More from The Hollywood ReporterClaire Danes to Star in Steven Soderbergh Limited Series at HBO MaxAnderson Cooper to Host Kering Foundation's Inaugural Caring for Women DinnerSalma Hayek Pinault, Demian Bichir Join Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood' The threequel will see Channing Tatum return as male stripper Mike Lane, a character loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida....
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gran Turismo’: Orlando Bloom Joins David Harbour in Sony’s Racing Movie (Exclusive)

Gran Turismo is in full bloom. Orlando Bloom is the latest to put his keys in the ignition for the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Gran Turismo' Casts 'See' Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)Orlando Bloom to Receive Humanitarian Award From Location Managers GuildSpin Master Strikes Multiyear Games Licensing Deal With Sony's PlayStation David Harbour and rising actor Archie Madekwe are toplining the project that is being directed by Neill Blomkamp, best known for his sci-fi movies such as District 9 and Elysium. With a script by Jason Hall (American Sniper)...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman,’ ‘Wendell & Wild,’ HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Lead 2022 NewFest Lineup

The NewFest film festival has unveiled its 2022 lineup, led by a Centerpiece Screening for Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, and a special screening of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s stop-motion horror comedy Wendell & Wild. Grandage’s romantic drama about a complicated love triangle in 1950s Brighton that gets untangled 40 years later had a world premiere in Toronto ahead of its Amazon release. And Netflix’s Wendell & Wild, with the voice talents of Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett and Ving Rhames, also bowed in Toronto. More from The Hollywood ReporterFive Emmy Narratives to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Florian Zeller to Direct ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ TV Series Adaptation for Fremantle

Fresh off the acclaim for his sophomore feature The Son from the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, fast rising director Florian Zeller, who won an Oscar for his directorial debut The Father, has lined up his next project. And it isn’t, as many might have expected, the adaptation of his play The Mother. The acclaimed theater director and writer is set to direct, write and co-produce the TV adaptation of playwright Stefano Massini’s Tony-winning play The Lehman Trilogy, having teamed up with Lorenzo Mieli (The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company) and Domenico Procacci (Fandango).More from The Hollywood Reporter5 Oldenburg Film Festival...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batman’ Writer Mattson Tomlin, Artist Lee Bermejo Team for Time Traveling Assassin Story ‘A Vicious Circle’ (Exclusive)

In 2020, after Mattson Tomlin was reported as being a screenwriter working on what would become the Warner Bros. hit, The Batman, he was approached via social media and other channels by what he calls a “flurry” of folks from the comic industry. One of those folks was Lee Bermejo, the artist known for his grim and gritty work on DC books such as Batman: Damned and Before Watchmen: Rorschach.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Batman 2': Mattson Tomlin to Co-Write Script With Matt Reeves'Batman: The Imposter' Writer Mattson Tomlin Hasn't Let The Dark Knight GoHow 'Mother/Android' Team Crafted Its Most...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover, Details Leonardo DiCaprio Advice: “No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies”

The Oscar-nominated star talks about his meteoric rise to fame and life as an evolving creative: "One's personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: ‘Titane’ Break-Out Agathe Rousselle Sets Next Role in Sci-Fi Drama from ‘White Noise’ Producer (Exclusive)

Agathe Rousselle, the break-out star from the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, will lead the sci-fi drama Low Orbit from producer Uri Singer, who was behind the Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise. Low Orbit takes place on a failed colony on another planet, where a romance grows between a female shuttle pilot and the wife of a cryogenically frozen engineer that the pilot has been ordered to transport off planet. The project has been described as Moon meets In the Mood for Love.More from The Hollywood Reporter'All Quiet on the Western Front' Review: A Visceral Take on the German...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy