Davenport, IA

QuadCities.com

Mo And Co Playing Outdoor Concert In Davenport Tonight

Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court and tonight they feature Jef Spradley!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages at 6:00 p.m. with music starting at 7:00 p.m. Learn more...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Couple makes 1880s Davenport house into home with 30 years of projects

It’s a good thing Craig and Marcia Canfield thrive on doing projects because it’s been one after another since they bought their home in Davenport’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood 30 years ago. Consider the 200-plus hours Craig spent salvaging, piece-by-tiny-piece, the vestibule tiles from a home on...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island

There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Brown Bag Lunch live concerts returning to the Bettendorf Public Library

The Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert series is returning to a live format, kicking off the season on Friday, September 23rd at 12:00 p.m. with a 45-minute music performance. Brown Bag Lunch offers community members of all ages to bring a meal to enjoy alongside a free concert. The September event will feature singer, songwriter Lewis Knudsen playing in a variety of styles. The concert takes place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Home Free Family Christmas Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre

Home Free Family Christmas is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Wednesday, December 14 at 8:00 PM. General On-Sale is Friday, September 16 at 10:00 AM . All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 500+ MILLION views and over 1.5-MILLION Subscribers on YouTube; and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country).
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Meet Rock Island’s new city manager

There’s a new face at the helm of managing city departments and more for Rock Island. City Manager Todd Thompson sat down with Local 4 to talk about his position and big plans ahead for for the city. To find out more about the City of Rock Island, click...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois’ Black Box Theatre Holding Auditions For ‘All Is Calm’

Another round of auditions for the Black Box Theatre’s production of All Is Calm is scheduled for September 17 from 1:00 to 2:30. The all accapella sung musical is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and tells the story of The Western Front in World War I, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. All Is Calm will be music directed by Ron May and staged by Lora Adams.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Moline Library Hosting Shred Day Event October 1

The Moline Public Library will host the ever popular “Shred Day” event on Saturday, October 1 from 9 am – 12pm in the Library’s parking lot. Bring personal documents in for secure destruction by Shred-it, using an onsite document destruction truck. Those participating are asked to...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a new lateral hiring program that gives an opportunity for certified police officers to be hired and paid commensurate with their experience. A lateral candidate is any person who has previously...
MOLINE, IL
agupdate.com

Family fills many roles on shared farms

GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

Cirque Musica Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre

Cirque Musica is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Adler Theatre on Saturday, November 26th, “Wonderland” is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

New Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open in Eldridge

There's a new place to satisfy your ice cream cravings in Eldridge. Twists Soft Serve has opened its doors at 110 S. 9th Avenue in Eldridge. They have a menu that includes more than ice cream cones. They also offer milkshakes and their special 'Twisters' (which are like a thicker milkshake made with ingredients including Reese's, Oreo's, Butterfingers, etc.) They also have sundaes, like the Turtle Sundae here:
ELDRIDGE, IA
