Read full article on original website
Related
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island This Weekend!
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
Opening Event For Mona Ritemon Art Exhibit Happening In Davenport This Weekend
West Davenport artist Mona Ritemon will be exhibiting her latest paintings an art reception and sale at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport on Sunday, September 18th from 2 to 5 pm. Mona is both a visual and...
Mo And Co Playing Outdoor Concert In Davenport Tonight
Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court and tonight they feature Jef Spradley!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages at 6:00 p.m. with music starting at 7:00 p.m. Learn more...
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest Returns To Iowa This Weekend
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From beer battered tenderloins to scorpion tails: New bar and grill coming to downtown
A former popular downtown bar will soon reopen with a new owner, a new name and an expanded food menu. Opie’s Bar and Grill expects to open in late October or early November at 158 N. Broad St., former home of Fat Fish Pub. Opie’s will offer traditional and unique grill items for lunch and dinner six days a week.
Sioux City Journal
Couple makes 1880s Davenport house into home with 30 years of projects
It’s a good thing Craig and Marcia Canfield thrive on doing projects because it’s been one after another since they bought their home in Davenport’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood 30 years ago. Consider the 200-plus hours Craig spent salvaging, piece-by-tiny-piece, the vestibule tiles from a home on...
Riverssance Festival of Fine Art Comes to Davenport September 17-18
Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is celebrating its 34th year as the premier fine arts festival of the Quad Cities, showcasing over 70 of the top artists throughout the greater Midwest. Organized and run by art enthusiasts, Riverssance continues to be recognized for its careful attention to artists’ success, community...
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island
There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brown Bag Lunch live concerts returning to the Bettendorf Public Library
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert series is returning to a live format, kicking off the season on Friday, September 23rd at 12:00 p.m. with a 45-minute music performance. Brown Bag Lunch offers community members of all ages to bring a meal to enjoy alongside a free concert. The September event will feature singer, songwriter Lewis Knudsen playing in a variety of styles. The concert takes place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
Home Free Family Christmas Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Home Free Family Christmas is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Wednesday, December 14 at 8:00 PM. General On-Sale is Friday, September 16 at 10:00 AM . All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 500+ MILLION views and over 1.5-MILLION Subscribers on YouTube; and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country).
Community rallies together to support Amish couple following horse and buggy accident in July
FULTON, Ill. — A haystack dinner fundraiser hosted by the Amish community in Fulton drew hundreds of people Wednesday night. The benefit dinner helped raise donations for an Amish couple who were hospitalized following an accident in July. Lewis and Mary Weaver were exiting the intersection of US Route...
Iowa’s RME Changing Name And Identity To Common Chord With ‘More Music, More Community’
The board of directors and staff of River Music Experience (RME) are announcing a new name and identity to celebrate the evolution of the organization and expansion of its mission. Effective September 14, 2022, the organization will be known as Common Chord and use the tag line “More Music. More Community.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Meet Rock Island’s new city manager
There’s a new face at the helm of managing city departments and more for Rock Island. City Manager Todd Thompson sat down with Local 4 to talk about his position and big plans ahead for for the city. To find out more about the City of Rock Island, click...
Illinois’ Black Box Theatre Holding Auditions For ‘All Is Calm’
Another round of auditions for the Black Box Theatre’s production of All Is Calm is scheduled for September 17 from 1:00 to 2:30. The all accapella sung musical is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and tells the story of The Western Front in World War I, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. All Is Calm will be music directed by Ron May and staged by Lora Adams.
Moline Library Hosting Shred Day Event October 1
The Moline Public Library will host the ever popular “Shred Day” event on Saturday, October 1 from 9 am – 12pm in the Library’s parking lot. Bring personal documents in for secure destruction by Shred-it, using an onsite document destruction truck. Those participating are asked to...
KWQC
Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a new lateral hiring program that gives an opportunity for certified police officers to be hired and paid commensurate with their experience. A lateral candidate is any person who has previously...
agupdate.com
Family fills many roles on shared farms
GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
Cirque Musica Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Cirque Musica is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Adler Theatre on Saturday, November 26th, “Wonderland” is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.
'You are going to rip the heart out of our community' | Walcott Elementary parents voice opposition to potential closure
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Outraged parents lined up at Davenport Community School District's council meeting Monday night to share their frustrations with the possible loss of Walcott Elementary. The proposed plan would remove kindergarten through fifth grade at the school in order to make it strictly a middle school, meaning...
New Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open in Eldridge
There's a new place to satisfy your ice cream cravings in Eldridge. Twists Soft Serve has opened its doors at 110 S. 9th Avenue in Eldridge. They have a menu that includes more than ice cream cones. They also offer milkshakes and their special 'Twisters' (which are like a thicker milkshake made with ingredients including Reese's, Oreo's, Butterfingers, etc.) They also have sundaes, like the Turtle Sundae here:
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0