Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on Kelly Mount Zoar Road in Christian County Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 50-year-old Danny Brown was found to have meth and a glass pipe used for smoking the drug after a search of his bedroom. Investigators say Brown admitted the drugs and drug paraphernalia were his while he was being arrested.
Armed man arrested at Riverfest, charged with terrorism over planned festival shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man was arrested at Riverfest on Saturday after police received tips that he threatened to hurt people at the festival. At about 11:12 a.m., the Clarksville Police Department received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was a threat to the Riverfest festival, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Woman Reports Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman reported a tablet and a ring stolen out of her home on Fairview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an engagement ring in a tablet were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,580. No...
Two drug arrests in Graves while serving warrant
Graves County authorities arrested two on drug charges while serving a warrant on a probation violation. Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and officers from Kentucky Probation and Parole went to a home in the Dublin area to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Stevie Harpole for a felony probation violation.
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Clarksville man was charged with possession of drugs after a vehicle fire on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting the fire department with a vehicle fire when they were called for 25-year-old Martavion Butler who got into the vehicle after it was extinguished.
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
Man Charged With Urinating In Water Fountain
A man was charged with indecent exposure after an incident at the Dollar General on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Derrick Turner was seen by a store employee urinating in the water fountain. He reportedly told police he couldn’t hold it and instead of...
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage
Memphis rampage suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, is seen on camera entering the store. Once inside, Kelly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander identified as Rodolfo Berger.
McKenzie Man In Critical Condition After Accident
Henry, Tenn.–A McKenzie man was critically injured in Friday afternoon’s one-car crash near Henry. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has issued the preliminary report, which identifes the driver as Brian Travis, age 49. According to the report, Travis was eastbound on Hwy. 140 around 4:50 p.m. when he exited...
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
Princeton woman charged with identity theft
A Princeton woman was charged with identity theft and arrested on Monday morning. Princeton police observed a female who had active warrants in the parking lot of a grocery store. Officers said 29-year old Danielle L. Sherrill reportedly gave them a different name and date of birth. A records check...
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
