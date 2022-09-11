ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at the Stack in central Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened at the Stack in central Phoenix after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon. Department of Public Safety troopers say it happened on I-10 near 19th Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation officials did not say what led up to the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

I-10 reopens in Phoenix at Stack after crash, ADOT says

PHOENIX - Interstate 10 in Phoenix has reopened at the Stack following a crash on the freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The eastbound lanes of the freeway were initially shut down at the Stack on Sept. 15, ADOT said. The right lane has since been reopened. The Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Car Accident on Chandler Boulevard [Chandler, AZ]

Two Hospitalized after Auto Collision on Cooper Road. Police responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m., near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road on September 13th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that paramedics transported two victims to a...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix road rage shootout between vehicles leaves 2 injured

PHOENIX - Two people were injured after a road rage incident in Phoenix ended in a shootout between two vehicles, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback on Sept. 14 and found a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed that she was...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Wreck involving pool truck spills chemicals on Scottsdale Road

PHOENIX – Hazardous materials teams worked to clean up chemicals Thursday morning after a collision involving a pool truck in Scottsdale, authorities said. Crews from the Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to the area of Scottsdale Road and Earll Drive for a three-vehicle collision around 10:50 a.m., the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

One Hospitalized after Truck Crash on 51st Avenue [Glendale, AZ]

Box Truck Accident on Glendale Road Left One Woman Injured. The incident happened on September 2nd, when a white vehicle traveling southbound lost control and struck a box truck. Video footage showed the truck driving and crashing into a commercial building with power lines and debris behind it. Furthermore, emergency...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested after Phoenix road-rage shootout

PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested after a traffic dispute in Phoenix escalated to gun violence Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Caleb Santillanes, 21, has been booked into the Maricopa County jail for his alleged involvement in a shootout that occurred near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Downtown Phoenix#I 10#Traffic Accident#Data#Adot
AZFamily

DUI suspect was driving 125 mph before crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a DUI suspect who crashed into three other cars on Loop 202 Wednesday morning will face multiple charges. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday when DPS says a Honda Accord speeding over 125 miles per hour hit three different vehicles before ricocheting off a wall and overturning near the 52nd Street exit. Westbound 202 near SR-143 was closed during the investigation. Video from the scene showed traffic being diverted at Priest Drive during the early morning rush hour.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe rollover crash sends a person to hospital with severe injuries, authorities say

TEMPE, Ariz. - A person was rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Tempe on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13, says the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. Tempe Police say the car rolled over near Loop 101 and Fremont Drive around 4 p.m. after the person driving had a flat tire, lost control and crashed into the freeway wall. He was ejected, and his head experienced severe trauma.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

DUI crash kills motorcyclist in Goodyear, suspect arrested

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 40-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly drove his car while impaired and killed a motorcyclist, officials say. Christopher Clark has been taken into custody by the Goodyear Police Department after he allegedly caused a traffic collision early Tuesday morning near Interstate 10 and Pebble Creek Parkway.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home

State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Both candidates began...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home, deputies say

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Thursday morning after an apparent home break-in ended in a shooting in Litchfield Park. According to MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado, deputies were called to a shooting at a neighborhood near 127th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
12 News

Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are looking for a suspect in a suspected road rage shooting in Glendale Tuesday evening. The Glendale Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found a...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy