PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a DUI suspect who crashed into three other cars on Loop 202 Wednesday morning will face multiple charges. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday when DPS says a Honda Accord speeding over 125 miles per hour hit three different vehicles before ricocheting off a wall and overturning near the 52nd Street exit. Westbound 202 near SR-143 was closed during the investigation. Video from the scene showed traffic being diverted at Priest Drive during the early morning rush hour.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO