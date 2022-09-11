Read full article on original website
Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at the Stack in central Phoenix after crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened at the Stack in central Phoenix after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon. Department of Public Safety troopers say it happened on I-10 near 19th Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation officials did not say what led up to the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 reopens in Phoenix at Stack after crash, ADOT says
PHOENIX - Interstate 10 in Phoenix has reopened at the Stack following a crash on the freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The eastbound lanes of the freeway were initially shut down at the Stack on Sept. 15, ADOT said. The right lane has since been reopened. The Arizona...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Car Accident on Chandler Boulevard [Chandler, AZ]
Two Hospitalized after Auto Collision on Cooper Road. Police responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m., near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road on September 13th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that paramedics transported two victims to a...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix road rage shootout between vehicles leaves 2 injured
PHOENIX - Two people were injured after a road rage incident in Phoenix ended in a shootout between two vehicles, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback on Sept. 14 and found a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed that she was...
KTAR.com
Wreck involving pool truck spills chemicals on Scottsdale Road
PHOENIX – Hazardous materials teams worked to clean up chemicals Thursday morning after a collision involving a pool truck in Scottsdale, authorities said. Crews from the Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to the area of Scottsdale Road and Earll Drive for a three-vehicle collision around 10:50 a.m., the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
L.A. Weekly
One Hospitalized after Truck Crash on 51st Avenue [Glendale, AZ]
Box Truck Accident on Glendale Road Left One Woman Injured. The incident happened on September 2nd, when a white vehicle traveling southbound lost control and struck a box truck. Video footage showed the truck driving and crashing into a commercial building with power lines and debris behind it. Furthermore, emergency...
Suspect arrested after Phoenix road-rage shootout
PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested after a traffic dispute in Phoenix escalated to gun violence Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Caleb Santillanes, 21, has been booked into the Maricopa County jail for his alleged involvement in a shootout that occurred near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.
AZFamily
DUI suspect was driving 125 mph before crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a DUI suspect who crashed into three other cars on Loop 202 Wednesday morning will face multiple charges. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday when DPS says a Honda Accord speeding over 125 miles per hour hit three different vehicles before ricocheting off a wall and overturning near the 52nd Street exit. Westbound 202 near SR-143 was closed during the investigation. Video from the scene showed traffic being diverted at Priest Drive during the early morning rush hour.
AZFamily
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
fox10phoenix.com
Impaired 19-year-old driver sped more than 125 mph in Phoenix Loop 202 crash, DPS says
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old is being accused of driving impaired after he reportedly sped more than 125 miles per hour down the Loop 202 freeway in Phoenix, causing a rollover crash that shut down the road for several hours during the morning commute on Wednesday. The collision happened around 5:40...
Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
Phoenix police rescue injured Peregrine falcon found while responding to call
PHOENIX — A report about a suspicious vehicle isn't anything out of the ordinary for two Phoenix police officers. But on one particular call, there was something unusual that would capture their attention. Sitting in a gutter of a Phoenix street appeared to be an injured Peregrine falcon. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe rollover crash sends a person to hospital with severe injuries, authorities say
TEMPE, Ariz. - A person was rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Tempe on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13, says the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. Tempe Police say the car rolled over near Loop 101 and Fremont Drive around 4 p.m. after the person driving had a flat tire, lost control and crashed into the freeway wall. He was ejected, and his head experienced severe trauma.
fox10phoenix.com
Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city
FOX 10 Investigates returns to "the Zone" – home to the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix. At one point this year, the number of unsheltered people living in this downtown Phoenix camp reached more than 1,000. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
DUI crash kills motorcyclist in Goodyear, suspect arrested
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 40-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly drove his car while impaired and killed a motorcyclist, officials say. Christopher Clark has been taken into custody by the Goodyear Police Department after he allegedly caused a traffic collision early Tuesday morning near Interstate 10 and Pebble Creek Parkway.
AZFamily
Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home
Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home
AZFamily
Woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home, deputies say
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Thursday morning after an apparent home break-in ended in a shooting in Litchfield Park. According to MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado, deputies were called to a shooting at a neighborhood near 127th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4...
Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are looking for a suspect in a suspected road rage shooting in Glendale Tuesday evening. The Glendale Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found a...
Before it was the spot for the downtown Fry's, Block 23 was home to Phoenix's first fire station
PHOENIX — Phoenix is a vibrant city, filled with incredible sights and locations. Anyone who visits the Valley of the Sun can find unique areas to experience in every corner of the metro area. But did you ever think you would find something truly special inside a grocery store?...
