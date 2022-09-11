Why 300 million birds will take to the skies this weekend

(WJW) – The Cornell Lab of Ornithology predicts over 300 million birds will be headed south this weekend.

They issued a migration alert Friday.

Cornell Lab says humans play a part in helping birds get to their wintering grounds safely. They recommend turning off unnecessary lights to prevent disorientation.

“If you find a bird who has struck a window, place them in a dark box with a towel covering and check on them in 30 minutes. If the bird doesn’t fly away, contact your nearest wildlife center as soon as possible!” the group writes.

According to BirdCast , 148,000 birds crossed Ohio Friday night. Another 488,000 are expected to hit the skies Saturday.

Birds that nest in the Northern Hemisphere typically migrate northward in spring because of the abundance of nesting locations, the insect population and budding plants, according to Cornell Lab.

When winter approaches, the availability of insects and other food drops, so the birds move south for more reasons than just to escape the cold.

