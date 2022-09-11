Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KARK
Arkansas’ 2024 recruiting class is loaded
FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2024 in Arkansas has seen the Razorbacks already gain one commitment and extend other offers. An editor’s note is I interviewed Bryant edge TJ Lindsey and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff last night and my recorder is no longer working like it should. It recorded them but you can’t hear what they are saying.
KARK
Sam Pittman looking for more wide receiver help
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receivers looked good in preseason, but so far Sam Pittman is hoping to get a few more in that group to step up. Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood leads the Razorbacks with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Matt Landers is next with seven for 88 yards while Warren Thompson has five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ketron Jackson and Malik Hornsby each have caught one pass.
KARK
Speedy AJ Green making nice impact
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green created a buzz when he chose Arkansas over Oklahoma and others coming out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union High School. Green played in all 12 games in 2021 when he carried 47 times for 227 yards and a touchdown. Green also caught seven passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. This season Green has rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown which is third on the team. Green loves how Kendal Briles and Jimmy Smith are using variety with the running backs.
wgac.com
South Carolina Resident Wins Lottery
One South Carolina resident wins big with the lottery! The lottery player is now $75,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket, which isn’t his usual choice! The winning ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle, South Carolina. Carlisle is a small town about 2 hours from Augusta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
WLTX.com
Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
Sheriff: Columbia teen shoots into home, ends up shooting his hand
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen they say shot into a home -- but wound up shooting himself. Officers say the incident happened Monday, September 12 on Sutters Mill Road which is just off Clemson Road near Interstate 20. According to deputies, around 1 a.m....
coladaily.com
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market
A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIS-TV
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
abccolumbia.com
One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Richland County jail director fired after two months on the job
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of the Richland County jail has been fired after only two months on the job, the second time he's been terminated from leading a county jail this year. A spokesperson for Richland County government confirmed Wednesday that Tyrell Cato had been terminated as of...
WIS-TV
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia firefighters made a rescue from a burning house Sunday morning. The Columbia Richland Fire Department said they were at the scene in the 2800 block of Knightbridge Rd. after a fire started inside of a home at around 9:00 a.m. First responders found smoke and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
abccolumbia.com
Rent and utility bills assistance still available through September 30
COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)— Richland County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pay for rent and utility bills. Residents interested in the program can apply through Richland County in September. Those who need help filling out the application can visit...
WLTX.com
Brawl on South Carolina school bus leads to parent hopping on, driver diverting to sheriff's office
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — What began as a fight between middle schoolers in Chester County on Friday, ended in a sheriff's office parking lot with one parent in custody. The Chester County Sheriff's Office released details on Friday afternoon describing how the incident began on a Chester Middle School bus.
2 charged after 6 guns, drugs found at South Carolina home
Six guns and a variety of drugs were seized after a warrant was executed on a Lancaster home, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Columbia police investigating fatal vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle collision. Officials say the crash occurred on Saturday, September 10 at the 7400 block of Monticello Road. Police say at this time, only one person died, and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken...
wach.com
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
Man walking across Broad River Road hit, killed by car
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car while walking on Broad River Road. Officers say the incident happened Monday night where Broad River Road meets Omarest Drive, which is just up from the intersection of Broad River and Bush River Road.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
Comments / 0