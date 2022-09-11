ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kptv.com

Man with bow and arrows arrested in Lane Co. mobile park

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday night after shooting arrows in a mobile home park, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just before midnight, police responded to reports of a man standing on the roof of a residence, armed...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oakridge police reports burglaries during evacuation orders

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Suspect identified in Skinner Butte arson

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police have released new information on the woman arrested Monday for setting a fire on Skinner Butte. Police say patrol units were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to the top of Skinner Butte regarding a woman with a gun. When officers arrived they observed the suspect,...
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A Police Beating in Cottage Grove

When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Neighbors and parents speak out on deadly daycare barricade incident

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Nearby residents who saw deputies and officers respond to a hostage situation inside a Springfield home that doubles as a daycare are speaking out. In the end, a man was dead, and seven children were safe. Many are questioning how this could happen in a home where so many kids come in and out.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Evacuation level changes for Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues to closely with fire teams in determining evacuation notices due to the Cedar Creek Fire. At this time officials are reducing the follow areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. High Prairie area, including all of High Prairie Road, Brock Road,...
WESTFIR, OR
kezi.com

Police respond to two separate shootings over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police said officers responded to two different shootings on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment in the Kinsrow area, according to an EPD spokesperson. Police said no one was physically hurt. The investigation...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

No change in Cedar Creek Fire size, structural task forces released

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire grew only one acre overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reported to be 92,596 acres in size. Containment remains at 0%. Fire officials caution that though the fire behavior has calmed considerably, fuels are still dry and fire behavior could increase under the right conditions.
OAKRIDGE, OR

