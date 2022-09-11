Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Man with bow and arrows arrested in Lane Co. mobile park
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday night after shooting arrows in a mobile home park, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just before midnight, police responded to reports of a man standing on the roof of a residence, armed...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove police in spotlight as witnesses recall beating of a mentally ill man
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Witnesses recall the moments they watched as 27-year-old Alexander Harrelson, who is autistic and has schizophrenia, get repeatedly punched by Cottage Grove police officers. Duane Raley said it was the afternoon of September 1; he was walking into Bookmine off Main Street when he saw Harrelson...
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
nbc16.com
Oakridge police reports burglaries during evacuation orders
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Suspect identified in Skinner Butte arson
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police have released new information on the woman arrested Monday for setting a fire on Skinner Butte. Police say patrol units were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to the top of Skinner Butte regarding a woman with a gun. When officers arrived they observed the suspect,...
nbc16.com
Armed suspect report prompts lockdown at Bushnell University, PeaceHealth University Hosp.
--- Update #1 (2:00 p.m.): UO ALERTS is giving the all clear on the potential armed suspect at PeaceHealth University District Hospital. EUGENE, Ore. - The University of Oregon ALERTS page is reporting a lockdown of PeaceHealth University District Hospital and Bushnell University due to a potential armed suspect. Law...
nbc16.com
City responds to use of force complaint made against Cottage Grove Police
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is responding to complaints of force against the Cottage Grove Police in the arrest of a man waving a sword in public. In a release, the City of Cottage Grove gave this statement regarding the incident:. On September 01, 2022...
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
'Police didn't hold back': Neighbor recounts helping during standoff near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A quiet cul-de-sac just outside of Springfield is shaken up. A man is dead and a woman was shot during an intense hostage situation at a home that is also a daycare. Late Monday afternoon, police received a 911 call from a concerned child that his...
kezi.com
Neighbors and parents speak out on deadly daycare barricade incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Nearby residents who saw deputies and officers respond to a hostage situation inside a Springfield home that doubles as a daycare are speaking out. In the end, a man was dead, and seven children were safe. Many are questioning how this could happen in a home where so many kids come in and out.
Man dead after barricading himself with hostage at home daycare in Lane County: police
An armed standoff at a home daycare near Springfield ended Monday with a man apparently being shot to death. A child called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. and reported that his stepfather was assaulting his mother at a house on South Ash Street, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
Evacuation level changes for Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues to closely with fire teams in determining evacuation notices due to the Cedar Creek Fire. At this time officials are reducing the follow areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. High Prairie area, including all of High Prairie Road, Brock Road,...
kezi.com
Police respond to two separate shootings over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police said officers responded to two different shootings on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment in the Kinsrow area, according to an EPD spokesperson. Police said no one was physically hurt. The investigation...
KVAL
LTD no longer including a Diamond Express stop at Eugene fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District has announced that they will no longer include a Diamond Express stop at the Eugene fairgrounds on the way to or from Oakridge. LTD says that the Diamond Express is back to its regular service.
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
nbc16.com
Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
nbc16.com
Bridger Aerospace helps fight the Cedar Creek Fire with their 'Super Scoopers'
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, more resources are coming in to help fight it. Bridger Aerospace is an aerial fire fighting company based out of Montana. They are now in Oregon to help fight the Cedar Creek Fire. A super scooper aircraft is...
nbc16.com
No change in Cedar Creek Fire size, structural task forces released
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire grew only one acre overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reported to be 92,596 acres in size. Containment remains at 0%. Fire officials caution that though the fire behavior has calmed considerably, fuels are still dry and fire behavior could increase under the right conditions.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
Comments / 2