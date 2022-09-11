ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Indianapolis Indians hosting weekend homestand at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are preparing to wrap up their 120th season, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over at Victory Field. The Indians will host the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday and Sunday. It’s the team’s final full weekend homestand of the season.
