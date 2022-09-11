ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

'Still sad': Jersey Shore remembers Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later

By Joe Strupp and Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8IPy_0hr5kIvb00

For Karen Cangialosi, Sept. 11 will always come down to a missed phone call.

“I was getting ready to go to work and the phone rang, but I didn’t get to it in time,” Cangialosi recalled Sunday, the 21 st anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

She later found out it was her husband, Steven, calling their Middletown home from his office at Cantor Fitzgerald in the World Trade Center’s north tower. Soon after, a friend called and urged her to turn on the television. That’s when she found out what had happened.

“I was just hoping he was alive,” Cangialosi recalled during Sunday’s annual Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial Service at Mount Mitchill’s scenic overlook in Atlantic Highlands.

But Steven was among the 147 county residents — and 37 from Middletown — who perished on that day and were acknowledged during the morning ceremony.

“It is still sad,” said Cangialosi, whose two sons are grown now but declined to attend. “I come because no one else in my family wants to come.”

But several hundred other residents and officials took part in the Sunday event atop the overlook, which offers a clear view of lower Manhattan, where the terrorist attacks occurred more than two decades ago.

The site is also home to the county’s official 9/11 memorial, which depicts a large American Eagle and lists the names of those from Monmouth County who died that day.

Several public officials and residents read off the names of the deceased during the somber event, with bells sounded for each.

Among those at the event was Edward Shmitt, a Red Bank resident who was working for Fiduciary Trust in the south tower when the attacks occurred.

“It always feels just like yesterday for me,” said Shmitt, who wears a metal bracelet with the names of 87 co-workers killed that day. “It is still emotional and upsetting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmFqz_0hr5kIvb00

Rep. Chris Smith, R-Monmouth, was among those in attendance who spoke, describing the feelings of that day as “excruciating shock and horror.”

Thomas Arnone, Monmouth County commissioner director, said pressure should be put on state and federal officials to make Sept. 11 more than just an anniversary, but a day of remembrance with schools and public offices closed.

“That’s the only way to have our youth see it as a day of remembrance,” Arnone said, “recognize this day more than just a day of going to events.”

Several local communities held their own remembrances, including Marlboro Township, where Mayor Jon Hornik said he always dreads the day: “It's a day that’s filled with pain and emotion. But also with hope.”

In Toms River, firefighters and police in dress uniform honored the victims of the attacks with a ceremony before the firefighters' memorial at Washington and Robbins streets.

They stood in silent salute during the ringing of the firefighters' bell, a ceremony to honor the 343 New York City firefighters, as well as the dozens of other police officers and first responders, killed that day in the attacks. They also remembered the others who helped and later died or suffered health effects from exposure to toxic materials at ground zero.

"It was tragic for the fire service, those 343 members [killed]," said Fire Chief Chris Vicidomini of Toms River Fire Company No. 1.

But the tragedy extended beyond, to police, EMS and thousands of civilians who were killed on what had started as a "regular, run-of-the mill Tuesday" like any other, he said.

"It's important that we continue to do [the Sept. 11 ceremony] and show tribute to those that lost their lives," said Vicidomini.

The ceremony ended with a minute of silence and the sounding of the fire siren on Robbins Street.

Toms River Police Chief Mitchell Little showed his support, standing among the firefighters by the firefighters' memorial statue. First responders from the township traveled to New York City that day to help in the hours after the attack, he said. The town is still affected, Little said.

"There are constant reminders," said Little, "Every time we go to work, every time we see family members, every time we see citizens that may have lost someone, or were affected sometimes by the original day, sometimes by the sickness that they have now from the event. So it never goes away. It's always there.”

Joe Strupp is an award-winning journalist with 30 years’ experience who covers education and several local communities for APP.com and the Asbury Park Press. He is also the author of three books, including Killing Journalism on the state of the news media, and an adjunct media professor at Rutgers University and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Reach him at jstrupp@gannettnj.com and at 732-413-3840. Follow him on Twitter at @joestrupp

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'Still sad': Jersey Shore remembers Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later

Comments / 3

Related
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Just A Day#The World Trade Center#American Eagle
parentherald.com

56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey

Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HAPPY NATIONAL POLICE WOMEN’S DAY

Happy National Police Woman’s Day! The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to acknowledge all the dedicated women of law enforcement, especially some of the best that work here at OCPO! Thank you for your service!. media and photo courtesy OCPO.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
State
Washington State
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022

Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”

The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Beloved N.J. pizzeria named one of world’s best by Italian website

It was big news when Razza was getting attention from across the Hudson River. Now, the Jersey City pizzeria is getting love from across the Atlantic Ocean. Italian website 50TopPizza recently released its list of the 50 best pizzerias in the world. While the list was predictably dominated by pizzerias in Italy, Razza didn’t just make the list — it came in at No. 27.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TheDailyBeast

New Jersey Firetrucks Collide En Route to Fire, Sending Eight to Hospital

Eight New Jersey firefighters were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after two trucks collided with one another on their way to a house fire. Engine 1 and Engine 5 were just half a mile shy of the fire in Paterson when their trucks crashed at Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m., according to local reports. One of the trucks was reported to have also crashed into a nearby building, reported NBC New York, adding that Fire Chief Brian McDermott was on his way to the hospital to check on the injured crew, where one of them was said to be in bad shape. Another ambulance was called to the site of the crash just before 7 p.m.Read it at NBC New York
PATERSON, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy