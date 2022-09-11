ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Boy with autism found dead in waterway near Wellington after going missing from home

By Andrew Marra, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
WELLINGTON — A 5-year-old boy was found dead in a waterway Saturday after going missing from his home nearby, authorities said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur went missing Saturday from his home on Wood Glen Circle, south of Okeechobee Boulevard near Wellington.

The agency said Dahud had autism and was unable to speak or swim, heightening the urgency to locate him quickly.

Sheriff's deputies mounted a search for him in the area. Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said Dahud’s body had been found in a waterway “a block or two” from his home.

Sheriff's officials did not release further details Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boy with autism found dead in waterway near Wellington after going missing from home

Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

