ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Oak Hall takes girls team title at Bobcat Classic cross country meet

By Ricky Quintana
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbiPb_0hr5kCdF00

Oak Hall senior Sydney Miller finished third leading the Eagles girls team to an upset win over the shorthanded Buchholz Bobcats Saturday at the Bobcat Classic at Santa Fe College NW Campus.

Miller started off slowly and trailed the leaders that included last year’s Sun runner of the year Kate Drummond of Buchholz. The conditions were not the best and Miller wanted to make sure she didn’t overextend herself.

“I was tired from the beginning. As soon as we went through the mud, I was like ‘Oh gosh,’” said Miller. “I hadn’t run in these conditions since regionals last year. I just tried to stay relaxed not go out too fast and die in the end.”

High school cross country:Buchholz's Emerson Miller second at Horse Park invite in Ocala

Horse Park meet:Vanguard's Pippa Worden, Oak Hall's Sydney Miller lead area runners

For the second week in a row, Drummond ran on a muddy course. Something she doesn’t favor. She battled for the lead, but ran into trouble in the later stages of the race.

“It wasn’t my finest race, but that’s OK,” said Drummond. “I ran the first mile of the race, but then I was pretty mentally out of it. I had some hard workouts this week. My legs were tired and a lot of our team were not here. It’s hard to push yourself when two of your best runners were not behind you.”

The Bobcats’ junior duo of Lucy Voss and Emma White sat out the race due to an illness that has run rampant through Buchholz High. Drummond also was a bit hoarse, but didn’t make any excuses.

“What can you do,” she said. “I tried my best, but it didn’t work too well. It happens. You got to keep going forward and move on.”

For Miller, it was the first time she has beaten Drummond in cross country in her career. Her time was 20:03.8.

“As I got to the two mile, I tried to push and get to the end," Miller said. "I was really happy that I accomplished that.”

Spruce Creek senior Olivia Niewald was the individual winner in a time of 19:51.9.

Oak Hall scored 65 points to edge out Fleming Island (80 points). Despite the muddy conditions, Oak Hall eight grader Valeria Beaver ran a personal-best time of 20:50.9 to finish seventh. Fellow eighth grader Lola Murfee followed her across the line in 12th in 21:20.4. Eagle junior Mackenzie Klein finished 13th in 21:21.3 and eighth grader Karsyn Goslinga rounded out the scoring for the Eagles with 33rd place showing (23:19.3).

Bobcat Classic Invitational

Saturday, Sept 10; Santa Fe College, NW Campus. Distance: 5.0K.

Team Scores

1. Oak Hall, 65; 2. Fleming Island, 80; 3. Mandarin, 99; 4. Buchholz, 103; 5. Spruce Creek, 133; 6. GHS, 191; 7. P.K. Yonge, 205; 10. St. John Lutheran, 258; 11. St. Francis, 264; 12. West Port, 283; 13 Santa Fe, 304; 14. Forest, 346; 15. Eastside, 397; 17. Bell, 485; Redeemer Christian, 528. (Trinity Catholic, Columbia, Fort White, North Marion, and Peniel Baptist did not have the required five scorers to post a team score.)

Individuals

1. Olivia Niewald, Spruce Creek, 19:51.9; 2. Delaney Stephens, Spruce Creek, 20:00.7; 3. Sydney Miller, Oak Hall, 20:03.3; 4. Kate Drummond, BHS, 20:09.2; 5. Eleanor Whisler, BHS, 20:14.9; 7. Valeria Beaver, Oak Hall, 20:50.9; 12. Lola Murfree, Oak Hall, 21:20.4; 13. Mackenzie Klein, Oak Hall, 21:21.3; 16. Mia White, West Port, 21:33.2; 20. Cat Romero, St. Francis, 21:49.3; 21. Paulina Cervantes, PKY, 21:54.5; 25. Nicole Webber, GHS, 22:18.7; 26. Kaitlyn Goslinga, BHS, 22:27.2; 31. Annika Caedington, BHS, 23:11.1; 33. Karsyn Goslinga, Oak Hall, 23:19.8; 34. Natalie Nelson, West Port, 23:30.0; 36. Mya Forbes, GHS, 23:33.7; 38. Payton Nazzari, St. John Lutheran, 23:35.1; 40. Audrey Fender, Columbia, 23:37.2; 41. Katie Webber, GHS, 23:42.9; 43. Reese Beaser, St. John Lutheran, 23:50.4; 44. Emma Reese, St. John Lutheran, 23:53.3; 46. Kaeden Roselle, GHS, 24:08.7; 48. Leila Ceilley, Santa Fe, 24:09.3.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort White, FL
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Fleming Island, FL
Gainesville, FL
Education
City
Santa Fe, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Drummond
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy