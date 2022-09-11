Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced

View the original article to see embedded media.

Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt.

And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the road against an inspired BYU.

With upsets come major turnarounds in the top 25 polls for the coming week. Who are the biggest movers up and down after this weekend?

Here is the updated top 25 Coaches Poll college football rankings.

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 3

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Clemson Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma State USC Michigan State Kentucky Arkansas NC State Miami BYU Utah Tennessee Ole Miss Wake Forest Baylor Texas Florida Texas A&M Penn State Oregon Pittsburgh

Schools dropped out

No. 9 Notre Dame

No. 18 Wisconsin

Others receiving votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; TCU 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

College football top 25 losers

These ranked teams took one on the chin in the Week 2 action

Rankings reflect AP poll

No. 6 Texas A&M. App State chalks up another victim, this time the SEC hopeful Aggies, whose offense was M.I.A. behind quarterback Haynes King, driving a unit that didn't surpass 200 total yards and under 100 passing.

No. 8 Notre Dame. No Irish head coach started his career going 0-3. Until now. Marcus Freeman dropped his third game, and his first at home, to unranked Marshall, who played better offense and tacked on a pick-6. Anybody who doesn't want to see Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff just got their wish.

No. 9 Baylor. A tough loss on the last play of the second overtime on the road and the Bears' conference title defense takes a minor hit. Dave Aranda needs to fine-tune a passing attack that averaged under 5 yards per play.

No. 12 Florida. For the first time since 1977, the Gators have dropped two straight to rival Kentucky, which played the more inspired offense as Anthony Richardson flopped his second time out this season. No UF receiver had over 40 yards on the night.

No. 17 Pittsburgh. Questions at QB now after Kedon Slovis left at halftime following a hard hit. Pitt's D held up in the second half, holding Tennessee's great offense to 3 points, but the Vols broke the dam in overtime.

No. 19 Wisconsin. The Badgers owned the time of possession against Washington State and threw the ball better, but couldn't capitalize on their offensive chances, taking a hit in the Big Ten West race early in the year with a loss that could sting later.

No. 25 Houston. Another overtime game, but this time a loss at the hands of Texas Tech, as Donovan Smith ran for the game-winner to finally dump the Group of 5 from whatever College Football Playoff hopes it had.

