ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOvA2_0hr5hcHO00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt.

And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the road against an inspired BYU.

With upsets come major turnarounds in the top 25 polls for the coming week. Who are the biggest movers up and down after this weekend?

Here is the updated top 25 Coaches Poll college football rankings.

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24q15a_0hr5hcHO00
The latest Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings are here
  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. USC
  9. Michigan State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arkansas
  12. NC State
  13. Miami
  14. BYU
  15. Utah
  16. Tennessee
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Baylor
  20. Texas
  21. Florida
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Penn State
  24. Oregon
  25. Pittsburgh

Schools dropped out

No. 9 Notre Dame

No. 18 Wisconsin

Others receiving votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; TCU 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

College football top 25 losers

These ranked teams took one on the chin in the Week 2 action

Rankings reflect AP poll

No. 6 Texas A&M. App State chalks up another victim, this time the SEC hopeful Aggies, whose offense was M.I.A. behind quarterback Haynes King, driving a unit that didn't surpass 200 total yards and under 100 passing.

No. 8 Notre Dame. No Irish head coach started his career going 0-3. Until now. Marcus Freeman dropped his third game, and his first at home, to unranked Marshall, who played better offense and tacked on a pick-6. Anybody who doesn't want to see Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff just got their wish.

No. 9 Baylor. A tough loss on the last play of the second overtime on the road and the Bears' conference title defense takes a minor hit. Dave Aranda needs to fine-tune a passing attack that averaged under 5 yards per play.

No. 12 Florida. For the first time since 1977, the Gators have dropped two straight to rival Kentucky, which played the more inspired offense as Anthony Richardson flopped his second time out this season. No UF receiver had over 40 yards on the night.

No. 17 Pittsburgh. Questions at QB now after Kedon Slovis left at halftime following a hard hit. Pitt's D held up in the second half, holding Tennessee's great offense to 3 points, but the Vols broke the dam in overtime.

No. 19 Wisconsin. The Badgers owned the time of possession against Washington State and threw the ball better, but couldn't capitalize on their offensive chances, taking a hit in the Big Ten West race early in the year with a loss that could sting later.

No. 25 Houston. Another overtime game, but this time a loss at the hands of Texas Tech, as Donovan Smith ran for the game-winner to finally dump the Group of 5 from whatever College Football Playoff hopes it had.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 90

Your Big Daddy
5d ago

What a joke. Alabama gets favorable treatment from refs and luckily beats an unranked team by 1 point, and still remains at # 1. Alabama doesn’t belong in top 5.

Reply(16)
44
USMCSpartan.Ret
5d ago

The Squabbling Nuns receiving 35 votes at 0-3 just amplifies how prejudice to “Names” the voters truly are and what a JOKE polls are.....

Reply
14
Dexter Bland
5d ago

alabama barely beat an unranked team and still ranked no 1? should have dropped a couple slots.

Reply(3)
28
Related
247Sports

Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Kentucky State
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 3

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Rankings#Coaches Poll#Ohio State#American Football#Usc#Wisconsin Others#Florida State 85#Appalachian State 50#Air Force 48#Kansas State 46#Notre Dame 35#Washington State 29#Texas Tech 24#Ap#Texas A M
College Football HQ

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction

Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths.  Oklahoma is at the ...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football rankings: Georgia rises, Texas A&M, Notre Dame tumble in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 3

College football's Week 2 slate looked a little uninspiring on paper, but good thing football games aren't played on spreadsheets. Week 2 was an absolute bloodbath. Top-10 teams like Texas A&M, Baylor and Notre Dame all went down. Notre Dame and Texas A&M both lost at home to Sun Belt opponents, but it was the way they lost that was even more eye-opening. Both programs got absolutely bludgeoned by teams with far less-heralded resources and recruiting classes. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 3; Notre Dame and Texas A&M fell drastically.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
843
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy