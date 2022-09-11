ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KTAL

Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Elyjay Curry, Homer Pelicans

HOMER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Homer, Louisiana. A scenic town of a little over 2,000, it’s tucked away off the interstate in Claiborne Parish. It’s also the home of a budding high school football dynasty, the Homer Pelicans. “I always tell our boys you wanna be battle tested,”...
HOMER, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what CBS Sports sees in the Gators vs. Bulls matchup

Week 3 of college football is nearly underway and the Florida Gators are preparing for their matchup with the South Florida Bulls in a battle of two Sunshine State universities. While both teams enter the game with both a win and a loss on their records, this one looks to be the kind of mismatch that the Gators have grown accustomed to when it comes to the lower-tier schools.
GAINESVILLE, FL

