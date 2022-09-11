New Cryptocurrency Projects To Put Your Coins in Before They Blow Up Like Binance Smart Chain – Tamadoge, and Big Eyes Coin

Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Crypto Mining Profitability | How to Make Money with Mining in 2022
It seems that crypto mining profitability has decreased with the price of Bitcoin tanking in 2022. As a result, many mining companies have temporarily closed their mining operations until the endeavor becomes profitable for them again. Combining the falling Bitcoin price with the Ethereum network upgrade to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) means...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Crashes Amidst Wider Selloff – This Could Be The Next Stop
Bitcoin price plunged close to 8% over the past day owing to the high Consumer Price Index report. The prices of most altcoins fell on their respective charts after the CPI showed a 0.1% increase in August, which has now taken the unadjusted value to 8.3%. The annual increase was...
NEWSBTC
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains
Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections. He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano. “This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu; The Cryptocurrencies Making the Gold Rush Look Like Child’s Play
The Gold Rush in the 1800s had everyone buying a shovel and scurrying to whatever part of the planet gold was said to be in. Some people made fortunes, while the majority didn’t. The crypto market has often been compared to the gold rush, with some saying the bubble will burst soon, and everyone will return to the things they were doing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Crypto News: Big Eyes Is The Best Meme Coin Alternative to Shiba Inu
One of the most intriguing innovations in the cryptocurrency market is the emergence of meme currencies. Meme currencies have captured our interest due to their potential to elicit excitement and a sense of community. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most successful meme coin, especially among dog-themed coins. It has made its investors millionaires and repeatedly taken over the internet while focusing on retaining its dedicated fans.
NEWSBTC
Why Dan Morehead Believes Bitcoin Bull Run Is Around The Corner
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been thrown into a state of continuous swing. The price of Bitcoin seems to record constant fluctuation without little or no control. Over the past few days, the bears have been taking the upper hand in the BTC market. Hence, Bitcoin’s performance has been more in the south direction.
NEWSBTC
How Cryptocurrency Is Changing The Future of Online Casino Games
Cryptocurrency is one of the following significant innovations for online casinos. Blockchain technology combined with smart contracts makes it possible to create a safe and secure player environment. You can read about how this innovation changes the game in this blog post, so double-check everything and see what all the buzz is about!
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Takes A Blow After It Falls Below $22,000, Any Chances For A Bull Run
The performance of Bitcoin recently has not been entirely on the commendable side. Compared with the price trend for the past few years, BTC has not made an impressive move in 2022. Instead, the token has been held bound in a bearish grip that no one expected. With the extreme...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Outstanding 35% Price Surge For Uniglo (GLO), Whilst Top Cryptos Like Bitcoin (BTC) And Stellar (XLM) Suffer From Losses
Small to medium cap crypto projects will significantly outperform all of the top projects in the next bull run. This is a fact. It boils down to a simple risk-to-reward ratio. Bitcoin is broadly considered the safest digital asset and, in line with this, offers mediocre returns. Seasoned crypto investors...
NEWSBTC
3 best crypto coins to list on Gate.io
Those who have been in crypto long enough know about the ‘listing effect’ – whenever a new coin is released on a new exchange – whether decentralized (DEX) or centralized (CEX) – the price pumps. In many cases even rumours of new listings on exchanges...
NEWSBTC
No GPU Mining After the Ethereum Merge? Fork Token or ETC to Mine?
According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why $20K Is The Key To Fresh Increase
Bitcoin started a sharp downside correction below the $22,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $20,000 support to avoid more losses. Bitcoin failed to clear $22,750 and started a sharp downward move. The price is now trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Struggles Below $290 Resistance, Where Would Price Go?
Binance Coin (BNB) struggles to hold support after flipping it into resistance against tether (USDT) as a bullish structure hits a rock. Despite showing a great bullish structure in recent weeks, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has had a really quiet time as the market continues in a mist of mixed feelings regarding where the crypto market is headed. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Retests $20K While CEL Holds Gains Amidst Market Bleeding
The world’s foremost cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has had an eventful week as it briefly hit the $22,500 benchmark on Friday. The crypto has been having a hard time for the past month, trading below $20,000. Detractors even went so far as to predict a $12,000 drop for the token amid the broader market’s bearish turn. Yet it rallied last week, breaking the $22,000 resistance mark before dropping again. Today, Bitcoin has climbed back and is currently trading around the $20,000 mark.
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why $80 Billion Was Wiped Off The Crypto Market
Over the last 24 hours, a substantial amount has been wiped off the crypto market. Billions of dollars were taken off the market cap as cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin lost about 10% of their value in the same time period. Following this, Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano network, has shared his thoughts on what caused the market to crash.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Funding Rates Hit The Low Amid The Shift From PoW
The Ethereum upgrade has shifted the network from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain will finally merge as a single blockchain through the transition. According to the estimations of EtherNodes, the Ethereum transition will occur if there are no underlying technical challenges. Before now,...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price At Major Risk of A Breakdown Below $20K: Here’s Why
Bitcoin settled below the $21,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a major breakdown below $20,000. Bitcoin struggled to correct higher and stayed below the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $20,750 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Re-enters Crypto Top 10, But Price Continues To Struggle
Meme coin Dogecoin is asserting dominance in the market once more. Last week, the digital asset lost its prized crypto top 10 positions when Polkadot (DOT) rallied, and it overtook the meme coin. However, as the week draws to a close, DOGE has taken the lead over DOT once more.
NEWSBTC
Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline
The Cardano price has been following the general market sentiment and trended to the downside in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is on the verge of implementing a major upgrade via its “Vasil” Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, but the current price trend hints at bad news for bullish investors.
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?
Ethereum corrected lower below $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support zone to avoid a sharp bearish reversal. Ethereum started a key downside correction and traded below the $1,650 level. The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Comments / 0