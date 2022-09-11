FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receivers looked good in preseason, but so far Sam Pittman is hoping to get a few more in that group to step up. Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood leads the Razorbacks with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Matt Landers is next with seven for 88 yards while Warren Thompson has five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ketron Jackson and Malik Hornsby each have caught one pass.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO