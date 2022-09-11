ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas’ 2024 recruiting class is loaded

FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2024 in Arkansas has seen the Razorbacks already gain one commitment and extend other offers. An editor’s note is I interviewed Bryant edge TJ Lindsey and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff last night and my recorder is no longer working like it should. It recorded them but you can’t hear what they are saying.
Sam Pittman looking for more wide receiver help

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receivers looked good in preseason, but so far Sam Pittman is hoping to get a few more in that group to step up. Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood leads the Razorbacks with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Matt Landers is next with seven for 88 yards while Warren Thompson has five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ketron Jackson and Malik Hornsby each have caught one pass.
Dominique Johnson likely to return on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is likely to get junior running back Dominique Johnson back on Saturday when the Hogs host Missouri State. Johnson played in 13 games in 2021 with six starts. He rushed 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson also added seven receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Sam Pittman was explaining the play of true freshman running back Rashod Dubinion when he started Johnson is likely returning.
Nichols, Paul helping lead Arkansas’ to 2-0 start

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul have been key members of the No. 10 Arkansas’ start to season. Isaiah Nichols has been at Arkansas for what is now his fifth football season, but growing up in Arkansas he was very familiar with Bobby Petrino who was 34-17 in four seasons with the Hogs. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nichols talked about now facing Petrino and Missouri State.
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview Missouri State matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on Missouri State this Saturday. With Missouri State coming to town, it also means the return of former Hogs coach, Bobby Petrino. Hear what Isaiah Nichols, Chris Paul Jr., Brady Latham and AJ Green...
Naloxone donation in Siloam Springs

Naloxone donation in Siloam Springs
KNWA Today: Out of the Darkness NWA Walk

Out of the Darkness NWA Walk
Finding a Family: Eric

Finding a Family: Eric
Discussing growth in NWA

Discussing growth in NWA
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
Senior Expo to take place in Bella Vista

Senior Expo to take place in Bella Vista
Potential jail expansion backed by mayors

Potential jail expansion backed by mayors
Springdale students prepare for Back to School Rally

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools are hosting a pep rally at the Arvest Ballpark before the Naturals Game on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Back to School Rally will be filled with performances from students in the band, choir, and other spirit squads. KNWA/FOX24 met with the Springdale...
Bentonville museum to host Native American celebration

Bentonville museum to host Native American celebration
NextUp NWA hosting Women’s Empowerment Summit in Rogers

NextUp NWA hosting Women's Empowerment Summit in Rogers
Happening in NWA: The Welcoming Mat, Interform

Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. There are several events happening around Welcoming Week, an annual event that affirms welcoming and inclusive places in our community. One of those events is happening at the Rogers Experimental House as they, along with Artist David Gomez and...
Hispanic Heritage celebration at the Fort Smith Public Library

Hispanic Heritage celebration at the Fort Smith Public Library
