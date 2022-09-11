Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ 2024 recruiting class is loaded
FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2024 in Arkansas has seen the Razorbacks already gain one commitment and extend other offers. An editor’s note is I interviewed Bryant edge TJ Lindsey and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff last night and my recorder is no longer working like it should. It recorded them but you can’t hear what they are saying.
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman looking for more wide receiver help
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receivers looked good in preseason, but so far Sam Pittman is hoping to get a few more in that group to step up. Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood leads the Razorbacks with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Matt Landers is next with seven for 88 yards while Warren Thompson has five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ketron Jackson and Malik Hornsby each have caught one pass.
nwahomepage.com
Dominique Johnson likely to return on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is likely to get junior running back Dominique Johnson back on Saturday when the Hogs host Missouri State. Johnson played in 13 games in 2021 with six starts. He rushed 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson also added seven receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Sam Pittman was explaining the play of true freshman running back Rashod Dubinion when he started Johnson is likely returning.
nwahomepage.com
Nichols, Paul helping lead Arkansas’ to 2-0 start
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul have been key members of the No. 10 Arkansas’ start to season. Isaiah Nichols has been at Arkansas for what is now his fifth football season, but growing up in Arkansas he was very familiar with Bobby Petrino who was 34-17 in four seasons with the Hogs. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nichols talked about now facing Petrino and Missouri State.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview Missouri State matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on Missouri State this Saturday. With Missouri State coming to town, it also means the return of former Hogs coach, Bobby Petrino. Hear what Isaiah Nichols, Chris Paul Jr., Brady Latham and AJ Green...
nwahomepage.com
Naloxone donation in Siloam Springs
Naloxone donation in Siloam Springs
nwahomepage.com
KNWA Today: Out of the Darkness NWA Walk
KNWA Today: Out of the Darkness NWA Walk
Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake
ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
Wichita Eagle
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
nwahomepage.com
Finding a Family: Eric
Finding a Family: Eric
nwahomepage.com
Discussing growth in NWA
Discussing growth in NWA
State files lawsuit against NWA man’s pool company for deceptive business practices
The State of Arkansas filed a lawsuit against a Northwest Arkansas pool construction company because of deceptive business practices, including never completing jobs after receiving payment.
KATV
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
nwahomepage.com
Senior Expo to take place in Bella Vista
Senior Expo to take place in Bella Vista
nwahomepage.com
Potential jail expansion backed by mayors
Potential jail expansion backed by mayors
nwahomepage.com
Springdale students prepare for Back to School Rally
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools are hosting a pep rally at the Arvest Ballpark before the Naturals Game on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Back to School Rally will be filled with performances from students in the band, choir, and other spirit squads. KNWA/FOX24 met with the Springdale...
nwahomepage.com
Bentonville museum to host Native American celebration
Bentonville museum to host Native American celebration
nwahomepage.com
NextUp NWA hosting Women’s Empowerment Summit in Rogers
NextUp NWA hosting Women's Empowerment Summit in Rogers
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: The Welcoming Mat, Interform
Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. There are several events happening around Welcoming Week, an annual event that affirms welcoming and inclusive places in our community. One of those events is happening at the Rogers Experimental House as they, along with Artist David Gomez and...
nwahomepage.com
Hispanic Heritage celebration at the Fort Smith Public Library
Hispanic Heritage celebration at the Fort Smith Public Library
