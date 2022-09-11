Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis
Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 16 - Sept. 18
The Big E, New England's largest agricultural fair, runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 this year at the Eastern States Exposition. Guests can enjoy delicacies like waffle-topped milkshakes and triple-decker grilled cheeses. More information on the Big E here. Two Roads Ok2berfest. Stratford. The 9th annual Two Roads Ok2berfest...
wiltonbulletin.com
Our Lady of Fatima closed school in Wilton ‘not for sale,’ Rev. says
WILTON — The school building on the Our Lady of Fatima campus remains mostly unused following the shuttering of its Pre-K to 8th grade Catholic academy over the summer. But Rev. Reggie Norman, the parish’s pastor, said that might not be the case for much longer. He said...
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: CT teachers need more education on mandatory reporting
Any Connecticut school district that needs a cautionary lesson in the importance of mandatory reporting should file details of the case unfolding in Plymouth. Fourth-grade teacher James Eschert has been charged with several crimes, including fourth-degree sexual assault, for allegedly taking upskirt photographs of fourth-grade girls, reaching under their clothing, pulling them onto his lap and more. It’s a brand of crime that can be a nightmare for children as well as parents.
wiltonbulletin.com
Rep for Alex Jones' empire to testify again in 4th day of Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in CT
WATERBURY — A representative of Alex Jones' Infowars empire is to resume testimony Friday on the fourth day of the conspiracy theorist's defamation damages trial. Jurors in Superior Court in Waterbury are to determine how much the conspiracy theorist should pay to eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent he defamed. The trial, which could last four to six weeks, began Tuesday with emotional testimony from the FBI agent and the sister of a Sandy Hook teacher killed in the December 2012 massacre. Both testified that the shooting and the victims were "real," countering Jones' false claims that the tragedy was “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.”
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Progressive education not a Greenwich issue, but a national one
Recently, an assistant school principal in Greenwich, Connecticut was apparently caught on video avowing that he hires only progressive teachers. In the video, he explains that he won’t hire Catholics because they are too rigid, nor older teachers since they are too set in their ways, for him to be able to bend them to his mission of progressive education.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: CT’s Catholic schools open with high hopes
Connecticut’s Catholic schools were overjoyed to greet students and their families for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year — and we did so with open doors, open arms, smiling faces and high hopes. To those unfamiliar with our Catholic schools, let me share a snapshot of who...
wiltonbulletin.com
TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State
NEW BRITAIN — A student rally is underway at Central Connecticut State University after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. About 50 students initially gathered in front of the Student Center shortly after noon as a half-dozen administrators stood in a circle nearby. The group soon grew to 100 and students began to march through campus, chanting things like, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton might regulate short-term rentals, like Airbnb
WILTON — The town is handling short-term housing rentals, including those listed on Airbnb, on a complaint only basis as of now, but officials are talking about possible regulations for these moving forward. A public hearing will be scheduled soon, and then the Planning and Zoning Commission will decide...
