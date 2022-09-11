WATERBURY — A representative of Alex Jones' Infowars empire is to resume testimony Friday on the fourth day of the conspiracy theorist's defamation damages trial. Jurors in Superior Court in Waterbury are to determine how much the conspiracy theorist should pay to eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent he defamed. The trial, which could last four to six weeks, began Tuesday with emotional testimony from the FBI agent and the sister of a Sandy Hook teacher killed in the December 2012 massacre. Both testified that the shooting and the victims were "real," countering Jones' false claims that the tragedy was “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.”

WATERBURY, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO