ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week two AP, coaches polls

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OcMG_0hr5gBB200

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a commanding win over Arkansas State in week two , the Buckeyes have maintained its spot in both major college football polls.

Ohio State (2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the second week in a row as Georgia becomes the new No. 1 team in the AP poll.

While Alabama lost its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll to the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide stayed atop the coaches poll with the two SEC powerhouses, OSU, Clemson, and Michigan in the top-five in both polls.

The Buckeyes received one first-place vote in each poll.

Buckeye breakdown: How did Ohio State stack up against Arkansas State?

The polls had some big shake-ups after three top-ten teams lost Saturday: No. 6 Texas A&M to Appalachian State, No. 8 Notre Dame to Marshall, and No. 9 Baylor in double overtime to BYU.

Kentucky shot up to the top-ten in both polls after a huge win over Florida while Penn State joined the top-25 after beating Ohio in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Buckeyes football will resume next Saturday as OSU hosts the Toledo Rockets (2-0) in primetime from the Horseshoe.

AP Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)

1 Georgia (53)
2 Alabama (9)
3 Ohio State (1)
4 Michigan
5 Clemson
6 Oklahoma
7 USC
8 Oklahoma State
9 Kentucky
10 Arkansas
11 Michigan State
12 BYU
13 Miami (FL)
14 Utah
15 Tennessee
16 NC State
17 Baylor
18 Florida
19 Wake Forest
20 Ole Miss
21 Texas
22 Penn State
23 Pittsburgh
24 Texas A&M
25 Oregon

Coaches Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)

1 Alabama (39)
2 Georgia (25)
3 Ohio State (1)
4 Clemson
5 Michigan
6 Oklahoma
7 Oklahoma State
8 USC
9 Michigan State
10 Kentucky
11 Arkansas
12 NC State
13 Miami (FL)
14 BYU
15 Utah
16 Tennessee
17 Ole Miss
18 Wake Forest
19 Baylor
20 Texas
21 Florida
22 Texas A&M
23 Penn State
24 Oregon
25 Pittsburgh
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Three things to know when Ohio State plays Toledo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There was measurable improvement from Ohio State in a 45-12 victory over Arkansas State last Saturday, as an offense that looked a beat slow in an opening win over Notre Dame put it into high gear against the Red Wolves, amassing 538 yards and averaging nearly 10 yards per play. Though […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Oregon, OH
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
NBC4 Columbus

OSU students demand change after shooting of Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS Ohio (WCMH) — Following the fatal shooting of the unarmed 20 year-old, Donovan Lewis, Ohio State students led protests and called on the university to make a statement about Lewis’ death and a commitment to preventing tragedies. Despite these demands, student organizers, or as they prefer to be labeled “just students who care,” Devin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Week 5 scores and schedule for high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here and teams are starting to come into form as fall closes in. You can watch Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. featuring the following games. Week 5 schedule Dublin Jerome at Hilliard Bradley Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Davidson […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.  Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Oklahoma State#Nc State#Appalachian State#American Football#College Football#Ap#Sec#Osu#Clemson#Texas A M#Byu#Usc#Baylor
NBC4 Columbus

Crew fall 2-1 to Miami after two-hour weather delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hallmark of the 2022 Columbus Crew season was once again a factor in a Tuesday night match against Inter Miami: Bad weather. As the Crew and Miami entered into the locker room tied 1-1 at half — thanks to goals from Cucho Hernandez and Gonzalo Higuain — the lightning in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Newly released RomCom novel set in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Romance novels never went away, but they have rebranded and are having a moment. Penguin Books this week released Columbus author Kerry Rea’s sophomore RomCom novel “Lucy on the Wild Side” which is set in various locations throughout Central Ohio, most notably the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium where main character Lucy Rouke […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) – Abortions in Ohio are legal again through 20 weeks of gestation, at least for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, penned the ruling Wednesday, which creates a temporary block for two weeks against S.B. 23, also known as Ohio’s heartbeat bill. He was responding to a […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NBC4 Columbus

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off with inaugural Columbus parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with an inaugural parade this weekend.  Recognized nationally from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and histories of those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. For the first time, the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For students, school has only been back in session for a few weeks. But for Ohio schools, report cards were posted Thursday morning, with a different system used for ranking K-12 educational institutions than in previous years. Rather than grading districts and schools overall on an A-to-F scale, last used in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star general

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In just over a week, Columbus will walk to end Alzheimer’s. Around 220,000 Ohioans are living with it and 400,000 family members are caregivers. One is Maryann Miller, a central Ohio native who became the first female air force reservist in history to achieve the rank of four-star general. Miller walked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

Two dead in east Columbus crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QMGEvw. How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star …. How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account. Volunteers work to end food insecurity in central …. Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look. Multi-million dollar crime...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Most expensive homes for sale in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in central Ohio range from $2.7 million to $6.7 million. The homes sprawl across the greater Columbus area and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and lush gardens. Here are the most expensive homes in central Ohio, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police searching for grease thieves

Columbus police searching for grease thieves. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3LjoiBh. How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star …. How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account. Volunteers work to end food insecurity in central …. Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look. Multi-million dollar crime...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy