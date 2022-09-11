ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four people shot in brazen, broad-daylight attack in NYC

By Larry Celona, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A brazen caught-on-video shooting left four people wounded outside a Bronx housing project, police said Sunday.

The unidentified gunman was wearing a peach-colored hooded sweatshirt when he walked up to his victims in broad daylight outside the Pelham Parkway public-housing site around 4:40 p.m Friday, cops said.

Shocking footage from the scene shows the shooter firing several shots before running off.

Two of the victims, 29- and 26-year-old men, were hit in the buttocks, with both driven to local hospitals by private means, police said.

Both were listed in stable condition.

Another victim, 22, was shot in the left ankle and listed in stable condition at Montefiore Medical Center, police said.

The unidentified gunman was wearing a peach-colored hooded sweatshirt.
The gunman walked up to his victims outside the Pelham Parkway public-housing site around 4:40 p.m Friday.
Four victims were shot and are in stable condition.
A fourth man, 28, was hit in the foot and was in stable condition at Montefiore.

The gunman fled north on Matthews Avenue.

Police said the gunplay continued Sunday when two people were shot at Zerega Avenue and Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. Further details of the incident have not been released.

Shocking footage from the scene shows the shooter firing several shots before running off.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact the NYPC Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-877-577-TIPS or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Sandra Smith
5d ago

hey is it me or do you folks notice that it's always the skinny weak dudes that try and act the hardest and be in gangs and stuff? guess the little punks have more to prove smdh

julio
5d ago

Another fine , outstanding individual in The Bronx Zoo community .

Barb Faller
5d ago

keep voting democrat and this will just get worse...

