Funko Pop! shoplifter knocks out 77-year-old woman while fleeing NYC Barnes & Noble

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A brazen shoplifter knocked a 77-year-old woman unconscious while fleeing a Manhattan Barnes & Noble on Saturday — getting away with nothing but $35 in Funko Pop! toys, according to police.

In the caught-on-video crime, store workers spotted the thief snatching two of the popular action figures from the 17th Street retailer near Union Square around 12:20 p.m. and tried to nab him, cops said.

The unidentified elderly victim was entering the store when the fleeing brute smashed into her, shoving her to the ground and knocking her unconscious, according to police.

The woman was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition with a head injury.

Police released video footage of the suspect Sunday, saying he fled south in Union Square then turned east onto East 15th Street toward Irving Place.

The footage shows the thief at first casually “browsing” in the store before he grabs the toys and dashes out the door and into the unsuspecting elderly victim.

Police are looking for a man who pushed a 77-year-old woman, knocking her unconscious after stealing merchandise.
Store workers spotted the thief snatching two of the popular action figures from the 17th Street retailer near Union Square around 12:20 p.m.
Police released video footage of the suspect Sunday, saying he fled south in Union Square then turned east onto East 15th Street toward Irving Place.
The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers and was described as being in his 20s and about 5-foot-3.
The unidentified elderly victim was entering the store when the fleeing brute smashed into her, shoving her to the ground and knocking her unconscious.
The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers and was described as being in his 20s and about 5-foot-3 with a medium build, cops said.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577 TIPS or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

New York Post

New York Post

