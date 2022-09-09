Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Kadarius Toney is fully healthy after the game, so his lack of playing time can likely be attributed to his inability to practice for most of the offseason along with missing the entirety of the preseason. The second-year receiver showed off his elusiveness and ability to make something out of nothing when the ball was in his hands on Sunday, but will need to do more of that if he wants to earn the trust of the new coaching staff. Toney should not be in fantasy managers' starting lineups, but should still be in contention for a bench spot due to his upside.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO