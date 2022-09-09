Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Players to Drop (Week 2)
Let’s take a look at players our analysts consider on the fringe as you weigh your waiver wire additions for the week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team, and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
Dak Prescott (hand) needs surgery, will reportedly miss several weeks
Dak Prescott, who left Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the fourth quarter after being hit on his throwing hand, reportedly needs surgery and is expected to miss several weeks. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cooper Rush is the presumed starting QB while Prescott is...
Keenan Allen Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Keenan Allen, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
Matt Ammendola signs with Chiefs practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad and will elevate him if Harrison Butker cannot play Thursday due to an ankle injury. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ammendola kicked in 11 games last season for the New York Jets. He made 13 of...
Kadarius Toney only plays seven snaps in Week 1 win
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Kadarius Toney is fully healthy after the game, so his lack of playing time can likely be attributed to his inability to practice for most of the offseason along with missing the entirety of the preseason. The second-year receiver showed off his elusiveness and ability to make something out of nothing when the ball was in his hands on Sunday, but will need to do more of that if he wants to earn the trust of the new coaching staff. Toney should not be in fantasy managers' starting lineups, but should still be in contention for a bench spot due to his upside.
Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss several weeks
Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss some time with the knee injury that led to him leaving Week 1 early. The San Francisco running back underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Monday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Although the MRI will determine exactly how...
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Devin Duvernay, Cordarrelle Patterson, James Robinson (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Tuesday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances the prior week jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥-to-🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.
D'Andre Swift registers 15 carriers and one touchdown in Week 1
D'Andre Swift tallied 144 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries Sunday. He also caught all three of his targets for 31 yards in a loss to the Eagles. Swift could have even had a bigger day, but the Lions turned to Jamaal Williams twice in the red zone and he scored two touchdowns. Swift was efficient with his touches, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. The Lions take on the Commanders in Week 2, which should provide Swift another opportunity to produce similar results.
Jamal Adams suffers 'serious' quad injury Monday
Pete Carroll told reporters that safety Jamal Adams suffered “a serious injury” to his quad. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Adams was blitzing Russell Wilson in the first half when he suffered the injury and was immediately ruled doubtful to return. It isn't clear how long he will be sidelined, but regardless this is a huge loss to the Seahawks defense.
Rodrigo Blankenship makes two field goals in Week 1 tie against the Texans
Blankenship cost the team the win on Sunday, as he missed a 47-yard field goal in OT. The Colts kicker managed to escape blame from head coach Frank Reich, but this was certainly not an encouraging sight for fantasy managers. The 25-year-old is ranked as the K7 for the rest of season, solely due to his SOS remaining.
Rondale Moore (hamstring) likely to practice Wednesday
Rondale Moore continues to nurse a hamstring but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will see how much the receiver is able to do at practice on Wednesday according to azcardinals.com’s Darren Urban. (Darren Urban on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kingsbury and the Cardinals will be careful with the speedy...
Tom Brady solid in season debut Sunday
Tom Brady completed 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 212 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception in a win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. Brady has had a lot of distractions this off-season between his short-lived retirement and his brief absence from the team during training camp, but he still managed to look pretty good in the Bucs' season opener Sunday. He threw one questionable pick, but all of his other throws besides that were sharp and accurate. He looks like the same Tom Brady that has been dominating the league for decades, and it would be surprising if he isn't a solid fantasy option at the position.
Najee Harris states he will practice and play this week
Najee Harris stated to Adam Schein on Schein on Sports that he will practice this week and play against the Patriots Sunday. (Adam Schein on Twitter ) Harris exited the Steelers' Week 1 game against the Bengals with a foot injury. Luckily for the Steelers, Harris' X-rays were negative and he has stated that he is fine and ready to go for Week 2. It is still worth monitoring the practice report to see Harris' participation as the week goes on.
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in Week 1
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in the Saints’ Week 1 matchup with Atlanta. Head coach Dennis Allen stated, “I think he’s going to be fine.” (Katherine Terrell on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rib injury explains the reduction in touches from what we normally...
16 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
Jalen Hurts rushes for 90 yards, touchdown in Week 1 win
Jalen Hurts completed 18 of his 32 pass attempts for 243 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions and rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Lions. Fantasy Impact:. Fantasy managers would obviously prefer a touchdown pass or two most weeks, but those rushing...
Najee Harris expected to be 'good to go' for Week 2
X-rays on Najee Harris' foot came back negative on Monday, and sources believe that the Steelers RB should be "good to go" for Week 2 versus the Patriots. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is great news for Harris and his fantasy owners, as it looks like he won't...
Miles Sanders finds the end zone in Week 1 win
Miles Sanders rushed 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Lions. Sanders averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored his first touchdown since December 2020. Unfortunately for Sanders managers, fellow RBs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell also rushed for touchdowns, as did QB Jalen Hurts. Sanders was the clear leader of this running back committee, but he is likely to continue losing red zone touches to Hurts, Gainwell, and Scott, which limits his overall upside.
Wilmer Flores signs 2-year extension with Giants
Flores has had a solid season with the Giants. While his slash line of .235/319/.414 doesn't jump off the page, he has 18 HRs and a 107 wRC+, making him a slightly above-average hitter in 2022. Couple that with the Giants' commitment to him as an everyday player and his eligibility at multiple positions, Flores figures to remain a fantasy-relevant infielder for at least the next couple of years.
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) considered day-to-day
Robinson was only on the field for nine snaps before having to sit out due to the injury. We should get a clearer picture of his status as practices progress throughout the week, but it's at least a good sign that he hasn't been ruled out for week 2. Sterling Shepard would likely see the most increase in volume beside Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney if Robinson is out.
