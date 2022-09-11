Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Local residents pound IUB, Navigator on pipeline
FORT MADISON - Opponents of a 1,300-mile carbon dioxide sequestration pipeline planned to run through Lee County got another chance to fire away at pipeline and state officials Thursday afternoon. Representatives from the Iowa Utility Board and Heartland-Greenway met with landowners, public officials, and reporters regarding the proposed pipeline that...
Pen City Current
Mexican Fiesta turns clock on second century
FORT MADISON - The 101st Mexican Fiesta gets underway today at the Mexican village off Avenue Q in Fort Madison. The festivities kick off today starting at 4 p.m. with the GotchaGames Carnival at 4 p.m. The beer garden opens at 4 p.m. nightly until close. There are no wristbands...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Gladys Ann Wallingford, 93, Revere, Mo.
Gladys Ann Wallingford, 93, of Revere, Missouri, passed away at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri. She and her twin sister were born at the home of Mrs. Seth Allen in Kahoka, Missouri on March 26, 1929. She was the daughter of Ray Wilbert and Gladys Faye (Ehrhart) Brewer. Her mother died on March 27, 1929. An aunt, Mary Brewer, aided her father and raised her like a daughter. She was so blessed by her maternal grandparents, William and Minnie Ehrhart, with whom she spent much time and had many precious memories.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – Delores Theresa Mickelson, 78, West Point
Delores Theresa Mickelson, 78, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa. She was born on November 6, 1943, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Linus O. and Ceclia Rose (Holtkamp) Fritzjunker. On June 27, 1987, she married LeRoy Mickelson in West Point, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1998.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, September 15, 2022
09/14/22 – 8:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1300 block of Avenue E. 09/14/22 – 9:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Lacey Rae Woodsmall, 40, of New London, in the 800 block of Avenue G, on a Henry County warrant for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail.
Pen City Current
Washington to test Hounds' tenacity Friday
FORT MADISON - The climb of the mountain continues Friday night for the Fort Madison football team Friday. A solid and historic Washington Demons team comes to Fort Madison to challenge the Hounds 3-0 start to the year. Fort Madison is coming off a 16-13 win over Fairfield in another...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Joseph “Joe” W. Schier, 60, Fort Madison
Joseph “Joe” W. Schier, 60, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 2:50 PM at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 15, 1961 in Burlington to Joseph E. and Patricia A. Brown Schier. On May 22, 1981 he married Tracy Paulovich in Burlington and recently celebrated forty one years of marriage. Joe was of the Catholic faith and worked construction for several years. He and Tracy spent many years boating and camping on the Mississippi River and then moved on to hosting pool parties and cookouts for their family and friends. He loved spending time outdoors on his fifteen acres of land and attending to his plants, AKA “The Girls”. Joe was an animal lover, especially his dogs and grand dogs. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
muddyrivernews.com
Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility
QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
Pen City Current
Explosive device shuts down neighborhood
FORT MADISON - An improvised explosive device discovered during a police investigation on Thursday forced the evacuation of several homes in Fort Madison. According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a Fort Madison detective was working on an investigation in conjunction with the Dept. of Human Services, at a residence in the 2900 block of Avenue H when the homemade explosive device was discovered in a camper on the premises.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
Pen City Current
Amtrak route through FM to start up Friday morning
FORT MADISON - It all amounted to much ado about nothing, but it could've been just a bunch of much. Poor grammar aside, the pending rail workers strike that was looming Friday morning has tentatively been averted, according to an Amtrak spokesperson Thursday morning. The Amtrak officials said the passenger...
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
Pen City Current
HTC rally comes up short vs. No. 4 WB
FORT MADISON - The journey toward the biggest week of Holy Trinity’s season began with a loss. But coach Melissa Freesmeier had a message for her team after Thursday’s five-game defeat to West Burlington. “I know it’s frustrating when we lose,” Freesmeier said. “But we’re going to be...
Pen City Current
HTC girls find groove in sweep at MEPO
MEDIAPOLIS - The Holy Trinity Crusaders got things back on track Tuesday night with a 3-game sweep of Mediapolis on the road. The Crusaders won 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference matchup. Brooke Mueller led the way offensively for HTC Going 24-24 at the net with nine kills...
