OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life
03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
Pick 3 Midday
3-5-2
(three, five, two)
Pick 4 Evening
4-0-7-2
(four, zero, seven, two)
Pick 4 Midday
6-6-0-0
(six, six, zero, zero)
Pick 5 Evening
7-8-0-8-6
(seven, eight, zero, eight, six)
Pick 5 Midday
1-4-5-1-9
(one, four, five, one, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
13-19-20-31-39
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Comments / 0