Ohio State

OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Lucky For Life

03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-2

(three, five, two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-0-7-2

(four, zero, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-6-0-0

(six, six, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

7-8-0-8-6

(seven, eight, zero, eight, six)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-5-1-9

(one, four, five, one, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

13-19-20-31-39

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Comments / 0

