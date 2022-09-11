Read full article on original website
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
News4Jax.com
Coast Guard rescue 2 men after their boat became disabled off Ponte Vedra Beach
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Two men were rescued 64 miles off the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach Thursday after their 22-foot boat became disabled. The two men went boating around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the Halifax River in Daytona Beach, a news release reported. They were expected to return before 5 p.m., but after they had not returned, the wife of one of the men contacted a Coast Guard Stations Ponce watchstanders around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville neighborhood finally seeing homes connected to city sewer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have an update on the News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into the City of Jacksonville’s Septic Tank Phaseout program. When completed, it will connect thousands of residents to city sewer services. There are three major projects underway -- in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhood....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
News4Jax.com
Driver fleeing hit & run crash dies after attempting to ram Birmingham Gate at NAS Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who attempted to crash through the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning died after gate sentries deployed the protective barrier that stopped the vehicle from entering the base, Navy officials said. News4JAX has since learned the driver, who was in...
10NEWS
Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip
TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
News4Jax.com
Harley-Davidson gifts motorcycle to Army veteran who pulled woman from burning car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Harley-Davidson on Wednesday gave a motorcycle to a veteran who pulled a woman from a burning car earlier this year. Brian “Amarok” Critton was presented at Wounded Warrior Project’s headquarters in Jacksonville with a motorcycle from Harley-Davidson’s new G.I. Enthusiast Collection. In...
First Coast News
18-year-old injured in drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside
Police respond to drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside. The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Credit: Leah Shields.
News4Jax.com
Man ‘cut with unknown object’ on Jacksonville’s Westside dies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a man died Tuesday night after he was found in a home on Jacksonville’s Westside suffering from injuries and “life-saving measures were unsuccessful.”. According to Sgt. Henson, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on 103rd Street just...
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
JFRD: No injuries after residential structure fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department say there were no injuries after a residential structure fire on the Northside. JFRD says the fire happened in the 11400 block of Dunn Creek Road. Red Cross was called for two adults and two children.
News4Jax.com
Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
First Coast News
JSO search day and night in Lakewood area
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed it’s working an investigation near San Jose Blvd and Arcadia Drive. Neighbors saw a heavy police presence all night.
News4Jax.com
Woman dead after sedan veers off Russell Road, goes into ditch: FHP
A woman died after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Russell Road near Sandridge Road. The Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading north on Russell Road when, for unknown reasons, the car when...
News4Jax.com
National Adoption Weekend: Jacksonville Humane Society waiving adoption fee on all available pets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to adopt a new best friend.
JSO investigating reported homicide on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 9300 103rd St. around 7:25 p.m. after a call came in about a person cut in the upper part of his body with an unknown object. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arriving the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds gather in opposition of proposed Fruit Cove apartment & townhome development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It was standing room only Wednesday night as hundreds packaged a church in Fruit Cove, rallying against a proposed apartment and townhome development that would be placed in a predominantly rural neighborhood. Residents tell News4JAX the application to begin rezoning and building hasn’t been filed,...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Proposed Florida law would penalize anyone who posts video of street racing online
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on a dangerous trend — reckless driving and street racing. On Wednesday, the department announced another round of arrests from an operation over the weekend. Assistant Chief Jaime Eason with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said after...
