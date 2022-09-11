Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Man dies in local jail just hours after arrest; family now demanding answers
A Brighton family wants answers. They want to know why John Griswold died while being held inside the Livingston County Jail. He was only there for 13 hours.
Mom charged with manslaughter after daughter, 8 was fatally shot when she wasn’t home
DETROIT -- The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed this week has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy brought charges against 31-year-old Erica Graham Thursday in connection with the death on Graham’s 8-year-old daughter. The girl died Tuesday...
The Oakland Press
Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court
The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Lake Orion man thought he had meet-up with 15-year-old, brought cocaine to Pontiac rendezvous
A tip to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office led to an Orion Township man being charged with two felonies after allegedly trying to meet up with a girl he thought was 15 years old and allegedly bringing cocaine with him. Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was arraigned Wednesday on accosting/enticing/soliciting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Friend turns in gun thief after suspect shows him firearms stolen during break-ins
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect connected to break-ins at a Dearborn Heights pawn shop is in custody after he showed stolen weapons to a friend, according to a federal court filing. According to the filing, Keondrick Rayford admitted to participating in two break-ins at C&C Coins in...
The Oakland Press
Case against mother, sons charged in Emilio Valdez murder case advances to circuit court
The case against two brothers and their mother charged in connection with the 2018 murder of a man shot and thrown into a Pontiac lake is proceeding to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam in 50th District Court on Sept. 14, Judge...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
Michigan man fatally shot by police after allegedly killing wife and dog, wounding daughter
NEW YORK — Police fatally shot a Michigan man after he allegedly killed his wife and dog, and wounded his daughter, according to law enforcement officials. Police responded to a call around 4 a.m. Sunday from a woman who had allegedly been shot by her dad, whom police identified as 53-year-old Igor Lanis, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by
The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
The Oakland Press
Sentence handed to man who put camera in Target store dressing room
Sentencing was handed down Thursday morning to a registered sex offender from Lake Orion who got himself in more trouble when he hid a camera in a store fitting room a couple years ago. Nathan Howard Wilson, 48, was charged with surveilling an unclothed person, capturing the image of an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people sentenced for running illegal gambling operation at Sterling Heights cafe
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Four people from Wayne and Macomb counties have been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation inside an internet cafe in Sterling Heights, officials said. State authorities said the gambling operation was set up at Jackpott’s of Sterling Heights on Lakeside Circle. Charges. Sam...
Suspect wanted in theft of over $1k worth of crab legs from Costco in Macomb County
Police in Macomb County are looking for a “shellfish” thief after they say he stole over $1,100 worth of king crab legs from a local Costco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle
A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Southfield, police said. According to the Southfield Police Department, officers and an emergency rescue crew were called to the area of Telegraph Road and Denso Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, from Dearborn Heights, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Oakland Press
5 in custody after crash in Madison Heights armed robbery
A police chase following an on-street armed robbery in Madison Heights early Tuesday ended after the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked car. Madison Heights police Lt. Michael Siladke said the five suspects were in a stolen Kia subcompact SUV when they stopped and robbed a Madison Heights man, 21, near East Lincoln and Battelle avenues shortly after 1:30 a.m.
1 dead, 3 teens arrested after triple stabbing near Fraser High School
Three teenagers are in police custody following a triple stabbing in Macomb County that left one person dead. It happened late Tuesday afternoon, not far from Fraser High School.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
Man shot by police after killing wife, injuring daughter in Walled Lake
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Walled Lake man was killed by police early on Sunday after fatally shooting his wife and dog and injuring his daughter.Police received a call coming from the area of Glenwood Drive in Walled Lake from a woman reporting that she had been shot by her father. The caller was unable to provide the location, but dispatch triangulated the area. When officers from the Walled Lake Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, they heard a gunshot and began to approach the home. The suspect, Igor Landis, 53, exited the home and...
Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m. A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Reports: Walled Lake man dies in police shootout after killing wife
An Oakland County man died in a shootout with police after authorities say he killed his wife and severely wounded their daughter in Walled Lake early Sunday morning, according to various news reports. The Oakland County Sheriff's office said the shooting took place about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Glenwood Court and involved both deputies and Walled Lake police. ...
Comments / 0