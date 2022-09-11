ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court

The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
