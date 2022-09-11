South Carolina leaders working to boost state’s cyber industry

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina leaders said they will soon be developing a ‘road map’ to improve the state’s cyber industry.

Gov. Henry McMaster, the state Department of Commerce and others announced a new initiative at the State House on Friday.

The goals of the collaborative effort are to keep the state competitive with other states in luring cyber-related businesses and to have a workforce ready to take on these jobs.

According to officials, the Department of Commerce will help usher in the development of a strategic plan to boost the cybersecurity industry.

“Cybersecurity and staying ahead of digital threats plays an integral role in ensuring the success of industries across the board,” Deputy Secretary Ashely Teasdel said. “A robust cyber ecosystem will help ensure South Carolina has the talent and resources we need to lead the way.”

During the past year, consultants with Simon Everett conducted a wide-ranging analysis of the state’s ability to compete with other states for cyber jobs or businesses. They looked at workforce development, educational opportunities, incentives and defense partnerships to name a few things.

Brian Shea, Simon Everett’s co-founder said the study shows that South Carolina ranked pretty well in economic growth but lagged behind other states in other aspects.

According to Shea, when it comes to the number of ‘information security analysts,’ South Carolina is below the national average.

“The good news is the state has already proven that when it points at an industry and says ‘we’re going to grow this industry,’ it is very successful in doing so,” Shea said.

Officials said a new group of stakeholders will take these findings and come up with a plan. McMaster said the cyber industry has a far-reaching impact on businesses and families who call South Carolina home.

He said he’ll be issuing an executive order to formalize this next step.

“It’ll have a thorough, comprehensive impact on just about everything we do in this state,” he said. “Just about everyone relies on these types of records or devices. So we want to know what we’re doing from national security or economic prosperity.”

