The Colorado Buffaloes have to get their offense on track, and what better week to do it than against Mike Sanford’s former team? All eyes will be on the Buffs’ new offensive coordinator this weekend as he returns to face the Golden Gophers with his offensive system facing big questions. Who will be the starting quarterback? What is the Buffaloes’ identity? Can CU break out of its offensive slump? Sanford will need to answer these questions and more as Colorado looks to gain its first win of the season on Saturday at Minnesota. Read on for our offensive keys to the game...

BOULDER, CO ・ 25 MINUTES AGO