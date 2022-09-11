Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
Lassen County News
LMUD announces brief planned power outage tonight
The Lassen Municipal Utility District announced a brief planned power outage tonight, Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Eagle Lake area. According to a statement from LMUD, crews will be working on the Eagle Lake distribution line, and some LMUD customers will experience a brief outage, late tonight, September 15. Work...
Lassen County News
Gladys (Day) Owens
Gladys (Day) Owens, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, in Los Gatos, CA. Gladys was born to Nolan & Helen Day on February 10, 1937, making her a fourth generation Susanville, CA resident. She graduated from Lassen Union High School, Susanville, in 1954. Gladys then attended and graduated from Reno Business College in Nevada. While there, she met Jerrold R. Owens at a USO dance. They married in Reno in 1955. Jerrold passed away in 1988 after thirty-three years of marriage. At that time, Gladys completed college courses prior to re-entering the workforce in Finance and Administration.
Lassen County News
PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway
PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway proposes to install a 160-ft-tall communications tower in their railroad right-of-way in Plumas County, CA at (latitude, longitude) 40.233528, -121.075, which will be licensed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As part of its responsibilities assigned by FCC for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), BNSF invites the public to notify BNSF of any effects the placement of this tower may have on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, or any concerns the public may have with regard to the potential impact the tower may have on natural and cultural resources subject to NEPA or NHPA review and consideration. Please direct your comments to Ian Waters at HDR, 10450 Holmes Rd, Suite 600, Kansas City, MO 64131 or [email protected] Comments must be received within 10 days of this notice.
Lassen County News
Mallery faces charges of ‘willful misconduct in office’ from Commission of Judicial Performance
This morning, Thursday, Sept. 15, the Commission on Judicial Performance announced it has instituted formal proceedings concerning Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery. The commission charges Mallery with “willful misconduct in office, conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute, and improper action...
