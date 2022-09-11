ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: Yankees pitching coach fires back at Jordan Montgomery

After less than flattering comments, New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake fires back at St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Last week, new St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery credited the organization for trusting him to throw his fastball more … and at the same time, took a shot at his former team, the New York Yankees, who he said “didn’t really have much faith in my heater.”
FanSided

Cardinals: Yankees manager responds to Jordan Montgomery’s criticism

Yankees manager Aaron Boone responded to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s criticism of his time in New York. At this point, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s criticism of his former team, the New York Yankees, is well documented. He revealed that the organization didn’t have much faith in his fastball while adamantly stating that his new team has much more confidence in his ability to throw the heater.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
Alabama Football: Buttoned-down Tide offense to continue

Alabama football fans are hoping the Crimson Tide offense will produce more soon. It should, as soon as Saturday, against a Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) team that will be out-manned. Vanderbilt’s defense will be stiffer a week later, but the Commodores surrendered 31 points to Elon in their second game. While...
