American student reveals why she waited five hours to walk by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
An American student revealed why she waited in line for five hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, saying in a recent interview that she wanted to witness such a significant moment “in history”.During a chat with People, Isabella Heffernan, a 19-year-old student at Stanford University, discussed how she walked with thousands of people in Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the late monarch.Heffernan shared that while she doesn’t “personally have a connection” to the queen, she thought that seeing her coffin represent a major “moment in history”.“She reigned for 70 years, and it’s something you’re never going...
‘When mourning ends, reality will hit hard’: European journalists on Britain’s mood
“The days we are living through mark a new beginning. Only time will tell what the post-Elizabethan era will bring. For the moment, what it does feel like is a juggernaut of one too many challenges coming at the same time, a surreal wave. The aftermath of the pandemic, which has left the UK with a lot of scars; Brexit finally being felt in real life, whether on the M2 towards Dover, in my local Sainsbury’s, or in the port of Larne; Russia’s war on Ukraine; a fourth prime minister in six years. And now the death of Elizabeth II, who seemed to many immortal.
The Queen’s corgis have a history of biting people, including the Queen herself
A viral tweet has resurfaced some harrowing information about Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis. It seems the late monarch’s favourite pets caused quite a bit of trouble in the royal household, reportedly biting staff and even the Queen herself – so much so that she had to receive three stitches.Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September in Balmoral Castle at age 96. Throughout her 70-year reign, the British monarch was known for her love of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during the course of her life. Although the Queen’s corgis seem like lovable creatures, one Twitter...
American flies to Australia to meet online gf and is sent back after only 2 days
An American man named Caleb recently flew all the way to Australia to meet his online girlfriend Cecilia before returning two days later. An American man named Caleb, from Ohio, recently flew 20 hours to Australia, with only $100 in his wallet, to meet his online girlfriend of two years. When he arrived in Sydney, Caleb was pulled aside by immigration, who questioned him about his affairs in the country before he could continue flying on to Melbourne. The journey was documented on a resurfaced episode of Australian Border Security.
'God Save the King': world media bows down to retiring Federer
From China to India, and France to the United States, world media hailed Roger Federer as one of the finest sportsmen ever on Friday after the Swiss legend announced he will retire from tennis. It said that the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz, the new US Open champion and world number one at just 19, coupled with Federer's retirement, was a "page-turning moment".
Paparazzi charged with assault while photographing Natalie Portman in Australia
A paparazzi has been charged with assault after a fight broke out while he was photographing Natalie Portman in Australia. Paparazzo Trevor Goddard was trying to photograph Portman in a Sydney park in July last year when he allegedly assaulted fellow photographer Banjo McLachlan who was also trying to get a shot of her. Portman was filming Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth at the time.
The Temper Trap will support Kings of Leon on their Australian tour
Kings of Leon have announced that The Temper Trap will support them as special guests on their upcoming Australian tour. Beginning with a special regional show at Mildura Sporting Precinct in Victoria on Saturday, October 29th, the U.S. rockers will then visit Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth (see full dates below).
House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock compares Australian and American TV
Milly Alcock of House of the Dragon recently compared her experience on the American series to her work in Australia. One of the breakout stars of House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, recently sat down with Nylon to talk about her time on the show and how it has impacted her daily life. During the interview, Milly compared some of the Australian TV she has done, which she says had lower budgets, to the juggernaut that is the Game of Thrones franchise.
