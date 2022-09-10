Read full article on original website
Missing 84-Year-Old Woman Found 'Safe' with Loyal Dog She Adopted Days Before by Her Side
Two days after an 84-year-old woman went missing in Texas, her nephew got the call that she had been found — with her dog by her side. KHOU 11 reported that, according to police, the woman, Pearl Radcliff was found unconscious on a sidewalk. In a September 8 Facebook...
Click2Houston.com
Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine
HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
Man's body found in front hallway of home days after death, Friendswood police say
Police believe foul play may be involved in the latest death. They're now looking for a vehicle of interest.
KENS 5
Newly adopted dog stays by owner's side after she wandered from home, went missing for 48 hours
HOUSTON — An 84-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, police said. Pearl Radcliffe's nephew got a call Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. that she was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Police said she was found unconscious on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street. She is...
Click2Houston.com
Grave mystery: Officials seek answers after casket found buried on woman’s property in Crosby
CROSBY, Texas – It was a defining moment Tuesday morning when, using ground penetration radar, Texas EquuSearch uncovered the first hard evidence of something buried below the surface of the ground on a piece of land in Crosby that one woman purchased for her family. Miriam Soza said what...
Video shows massive alligator strolling through Cinco Ranch subdivision
Have you ever seen a gator be lifted off the ground by a tow truck? Now you have! 🐊
Body found in Friendswood home identified; victim's vehicle found impounded in Houston, police say
Police identified the victim and added that his truck, which they had earlier said was seen on surveillance video leaving his home, was found impounded in Houston
Angry mom goes after 12-year-old player who tackled her son
A seemingly routine play at a youth football game in Houston between the Southside Ravens and the Northwest Gorillas has attracted the attention of local police after an overzealous parent chose to involve herself in the action on the field.
'Ink Master' competitors open tattoo parlor in The Woodlands Mall
Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall in July. (Courtesy Revolt Tattoos) Tattoo parlor Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, on July 10. Revolt Tattoos is owned by Joey Hamilton and Walter Frank, who competed on “Ink Master” for seasons 3 and...
KHOU
Large alligator lunges at trapper in Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas
This is video of an alligator lunging at a trapper in Cinco Ranch Monday, September 12. The gator, which measured 10'6", was being relocated.
fox26houston.com
Another Houston mom comes forward about monkey sounds made at daughter's volleyball game
HOUSTON - Another parent is coming forward with allegations of racism at a Houston area volleyball game. "I'm hoping to God that's not what they're learning at home; a lot of these homes need to think about what you're modeling for your children," said Karen Morton. Morton has an Afro-Latina...
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Click2Houston.com
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
Family looking for answers after Houston woman killed in Virginia crash
HOUSTON — A family is looking for answers after a Houston woman was killed when officials say the RV she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Virginia. The crash happened on Thursday, September 8. Officials say two people died in the accident and at least seven others were injured.
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
Cypress family massacre suspect arrested when he returned to US from China, sheriff says
It took close to nine years, but authorities believe they have the man who killed four members of a family, including two small kids, in custody.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in crash on SH-99 in NW Harris County while driving to homecoming, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two teenagers have both been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on SH-99 in west Harris County Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash was reported on SH-99 just south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. The teens were allegedly...
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Humble
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First settled in the early 1800s and located about 20...
