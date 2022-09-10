ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Explosion in Aurora damages residential building, hospitalizes three

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJdpN_0hr5FzyV00
Aurora fire crews responded to an explosion in a residential building on the morning of Sept. 10, 2022. According to the fire department, three people were taken to the hospital.

An explosion caused structural damage to a residential building in Aurora on Saturday morning and prompted evacuations, the city's Fire Rescue tweeted shortly before 10 a.m.

The fire department asked anyone in the building to evacuate and for people to stay away from the building at 14565 E. Alameda Ave. There is "heavy damage" to the west side of the building and at least three people have been taken to the hospital.

More than 300 people were reported displaced and the Red Cross of the Mile High Area opened an evacuation shelter at Gateway High School at 1300 S. Sable Blvd. The Red Cross will coordinate long-term housing based on need, Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted.

Aurora Fire Rescue is still investigating the origin of the explosion. On Saturday morning, firefighters had mitigated hazards and gotten out of the building to wait for help with utilities control, the department said.

Residents told 9News they heard some "strange noises" before the incident.

Colorado car thefts: 'The stuff we're doing if you're gonna grade it, it's an F.'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands

(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 women rescued from sinking car in Cherry Creek Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two women were rescued by sheriff's deputies after they mistakenly drove down a Cherry Creek Reservoir boat ramp, sinking their car into the water. A 911 call came into the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) at around 11 p.m. Saturday from the women inside the submerged car, the sheriff's office said.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
douglas.co.us

Give your input on the future of Lincoln Avenue

Get a first glimpse at plans to improve Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street during a public meeting later this month at the Lone Tree Arts Center. You can view current project information and provide comments in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., or watch the presentation online. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m., and the link to join virtually is https://us06web.zoom.us/s/81064517053.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Boater cited after woman's leg severely injured by propeller at Chatfield State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boater was cited following an investigation into an accident at Chatfield State Park in July during which a woman's leg was severely injured. The accident happened near a boat ramp at the park on July 10 as the boat was being put into the water from a trailer. Since the incident happened inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was responsible for the investigation into what happened.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile High#West Side#Accident#Fire Rescue#The Red Cross#Gateway High School
OutThere Colorado

Metro Denver home buyers getting breathing room

The median single-family housing price in the seven-county Denver area dropped for a fourth straight month, now at $620,000, according to the August Market Trends Housing report from the Colorado Association of Realtors. That median sales price is still 10% higher than a year ago, but well off from spring...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Five Front Range counties face highest risk of home losses in wildfires

Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms of the number of homes susceptible to wildfire damage, CoreLogic estimates. But given their much smaller populations than the first three states, Colorado and New Mexico are more vulnerable on a percentage of homes basis. ...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Housing
The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
DENVER, CO
kunc.org

Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting

More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
LOVELAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy