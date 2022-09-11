Fair pray: Area school districts, coaches anticipate little effect from school prayer ruling

For Kaden Rosebrook, a senior who plays safety and tight end for Patrick Henry High School in Hamler, a prayer is a natural way to get ready for a big game.

He described his faith as his “No. 1 priority,” and said that he and many of his teammates are grateful for the moments of reflection that Pastor Chris Walter, who serves three churches in Deshler, regularly leads before their games. Their coach, Bill Inselmann, implemented this tradition when he started coaching 30 years ago. Before local ministers started coming, he would lead the prayers himself.

“[Pastor Walter] gives a speech related to a Bible verse, getting us into the right headspace, saying that we’ll have the power of God with us, everything will be alright,” Mr. Rosebrook said. “He gives us an amazing prayer that I take with me every time.”

It's a team practice that was in place before the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on a case related prayer and public schools in June. And it's a practice that will continue, according to those involved.

While Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District set about a major change legally in the ways that public school districts regulate and do not regulate prayer, according to one law professor at the University of Toledo, several area coaches and school districts said they don't anticipate any major impact for their teams.

At Patrick Henry, Mr. Inselmann said he appreciates that the ruling “allows us to say a team prayer if we want to.”

“To me, it’s something that’s going to continue, and I’m glad it worked out this way,” the coach said. “I think it is the right decision.”

Laying down the law

At the end of three high school football games in 2015, Joseph Kennedy, a football coach in Washington, knelt on the field to offer personal, quiet prayer. The Bremerton School District suspended Mr. Kennedy on perceived “risk of constitutional liability.”

That's the incident at the heart of Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District .

“[The school was] worried of getting sued, saying that by allowing the coach to do this, they were creating an establishment of religion,” explained Lee Strang, a professor at the UT College of Law. “I think it's very common for schools, out of fear of lawsuits, to overly restrict their employees’ religious activities.”

But the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in a June 27 decision that expressions like Mr. Kennedy’s are protected by the U.S. Constitution. The decision held that the First Amendment protects “religious observance from government reprisal” and that “the Constitution neither mandates nor permits the government to suppress such religious expression.”

Two clauses in the First Amendment of the Constitution pertain to free speech and religion: what’s known as the establishment clause — “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” — and what’s known as the free exercise clause — “or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Under the free exercise clause, public school employees can, on their own time, engage in religious activity, even on school property, Mr. Strang explained. “The real reason why the Kennedy case represents a change is … now the school is prohibited from prohibiting Kennedy from doing the prayer.”

Although the decision is a significant one, several local coaches and districts — whether they do or don’t engage in team prayer — said they feel no change.

‘No effect’

Most of the players participate in the pre-game prayer at Patrick Henry, and Mr. Inselmann isn’t aware of situations where a player wanted to opt out. But, he said, “if a player didn’t want to [or] felt uncomfortable, that would be no problem.”

Pastor Walter spoke similarly.

“I tell the students all the time, ‘If you're uncomfortable, if it's not something you want to do, there is zero pressure,’” he said. “It’s always a choice.”

Josh Biederstedt, the superintendent of Patrick Henry Local Schools, said the c ourt decision has not been a topic of conversation in the district. However, he “think[s] a majority, of our community, would support the decision to allow a coach to have a quiet prayer with players that choose to do that after or before a game.”

“I’ve never gotten any direction from any administration either way,” Mr. Inselmann said about the team ministry.

Other area teams that don’t pray are also finding that the ruling has little to no impact on them.

John Galyas coaches football at Clay High School in Oregon, and is a former government teacher. The ruling hasn’t affected his team, he said, and it hasn’t been a conversation within the district.

“The whole decision doesn’t affect what we do, so when I saw it decided, I was like, ‘OK,’ but it doesn’t really have an effect on what we do,” he said.

“So far, the case has been a non-event,” the district’s athletic director Mark Beach said.

Andy Brungard coaches football at Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse. Because religious practices on his team have only been at the doing of the students — such as prayer at a team meal — Mr. Brungard doesn’t see anything that the coaches need to change.

“I don’t know that it affects our team at all. Anything for us has been player-led. Nothing that I led or put out,” he said. “Student-led [prayer] outside our school is up to students.”

Though the school has discussed the decision, Mr. Brungard said, he doesn’t believe it has had a “decisive” response. Anthony Wayne Local Schools Superintendent Jim Fritz declined to further comment.

Rossford Schools shared its policy on religious and patriotic ceremonies and observances with The Blade. The policy was last updated in August, 2020. It states that students may engage in religious expression equally to nonreligious expression, but will not be required to do so.

“The Board acknowledges that it is prohibited from adopting any policy or rule respecting or promoting an establishment of religion or prohibiting any student from the free, individual, and voluntary exercise or expression of the student’s religious beliefs,” the policy states.

Matt Thompson, communications specialist for the district, wrote that the policy committee hasn’t met since the ruling, “but I don't believe any changes are anticipated or have been discussed to this point.”

Ministry in motion

Pastor Walter views his ministry with Patrick Henry players as a resource to the community, providing a “source of hope.”

“I think it's just giving students and the coaches a reminder of the hope that exists,” Pastor Walter said. “The world is dark, and so if I can give a little bit of that, then by all means … I'm there to help.”

His messages to the players vary based on what they might be struggling with at a given time, be it team performance, current events, or upcoming exams.

“A lot of the things that I bring up is about being together as a family,” Pastor Walter said. “Because when you're on a team, it is about family. It's about supporting each other through the good times and the bad times.”

“I feel that it’s something that helps get the kids direction and focused,” Mr. Inselmann said.

The pastor stays on the sidelines during games, empowering players who are frustrated or injured.

Many of the players have built a tight relationship with Pastor Walter, who is also a school bus driver and often drives the team to games.

“We’re always cracking jokes,” Mr. Rosebrook, the senior, said. “He’s become one of us.”

The team frequently looks to a phrase coined by former players — “faith, family, football” — as a reminder of the order of importance each component should hold in their lives.

“That doesn’t even come to mind, not being there for team prayer,” Mr. Rosebrook said. “I think that praying should be allowed anywhere.”

A similar ministry in Sylvania builds up football players to be the best version of themselves.

Josh Tillman, the student ministries pastor at Church 3TwentyOne, meets briefly with some Northview High School football players before their games.

During this “chapel” time, Mr. Tillman focuses on a theme such as what it means to have character or to overcome adversity. The group will look at a story in the Bible and discuss a takeaway message.

While coaches are there to develop the team athletically, he said, he is there to help develop them spiritually. The ministry is voluntary, and not a football-sanctioned activity.

Another voluntary ministry offered to athletes across the world is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. FCA ministers meet with teams to lead prayer and help players develop their faith. FCA is permitted access to public schools during non-instructional times.

“Passed by Congress in 1984, the Equal Access Act states that whenever a school or college recognizes a single non-curriculum related school club, it must also provide the same access, privileges, and benefits to all school clubs,” FCA said in a statement.

Clay High School has partnered with FCA in the past , but is not continuing into this year because the organization didn’t contact Mr. Galyas, the coach said.

“Over the past several years, the FCA has tried to establish traction within our athletic program and are welcome to continue their efforts,” Mr. Beach wrote. “There hasn't been any discussion to the contrary.”

“We are extremely pleased that coaches and athletes around the nation are able to continue to freely lift up their praise and prayers to God,” said FCA President Shane Williamson in a press release “applaud[ing]” the Supreme Court decision.

Back in court

Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District isn’t the first case to address prayer in public schools.

Professor Lee Strang of the University of Toledo offered a look at past Supreme Court decisions, demonstrating a movement from a strict separationist to a neutral interpretation of the establishment clause.

The separationist interpretation understands the clause as prohibiting Congress from establishing a national religion, while a neutral approach says Congress cannot favor one religion over another.

1971: Lemon vs. Kurtzman

Ruled state funding to private, religious schools must have a secular purpose, not promote nor prohibit religion, and not foster “excessive entanglement of government with religion.”

1984: Wallace vs. Jaffree

Ruled prayer in public school classrooms doesn’t maintain neutrality but endorses religion.

1995: Rosenberger vs. Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia

Ruled student activities funding must be applied equally to religious and nonreligious student activities.

2001: Good News Club vs. Milford Central School

Ruled religious clubs have equal rights to meet after school hours as nonreligious clubs.

2022: Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District

Ruled the government cannot mandate nor suppress religious expression. Overruled Lemon v. Kurtzman.

Contact Sarah Readdean at: sreaddean@theblade.com .