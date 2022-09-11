Read full article on original website
Real estate boom expected soon in Sanford, Moore County and surrounding areas
Thousands of new jobs coming to Chatham County are setting up surrounding communities to become the next real estate boomtowns. Communities near Sanford are positioning themselves to support the thousands of new workers that two new businesses are bringing to the area. The region along the future Interstate 685 corridor...
Do you earn a living wage? Here’s how much you’d have to make in Triangle counties
The Triangle counties are among the most expensive counties in North Carolina when it comes to meeting basic needs for a family of four.
'People are hungry for an opportunity': Siler City mayor happy about Wolfspeed coming
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina-based semiconductor company Wolfspeed is building a new materials plant about 5 miles outside Siler City. The plant is expected to bring at least 1,800 jobs to the area and be completed by 2030. Siler City Mayor Thomas "Chip" Price, says new investments like...
'He's legendary here': Harris Teeter employee receives emotional sendoff from Raleigh community
Raleigh, N.C. — After 23 years, a beloved grocery store employee worked his final shift at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter Tuesday. When the community found out Tim McCloud was leaving, they decided to hold a fundraiser to show him how much he's meant to them over the years - and ended up giving him a life-changing sendoff.
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.6 million
A 3,488-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Avon Drive in Raleigh was sold on Aug. 25, 2022 for $1,600,000, or $459 per square foot. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:. A...
Live flies & no hair restraints: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 13)
At one Raleigh Mexican restaurant this week, warm tortillas were being stored in grocery bags.
City of Raleigh hiring 15 ‘community connectors’: Here’s what that means
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh is hiring people to bridge the gap between communities and City Hall. The city is hiring 15 ‘Community Connectors’ as part of a pilot program. Raleigh Community Engagement Manager Tiesha Hinton said the purpose of the connectors is to...
NC board recommends Garner charter school, despite concerns it would encourage 'white flight'
Raleigh, N.C. — A state charter school panel has recommended a new charter school in Wake County. American Leadership Academy in Garner would be the town's first. But the school's largely white enrollment at another location in Wilmington has the Wake County Public School System concerned about the potential for "white flight" here.
Siler City leaders expecting ‘total transformation’ from Wolfspeed plant
Construction has already begun in Siler City, Chatham County, three days after Durham-based company Wolfspeed announced their massive chip manufacturing plant. Siler City is a “blank canvas” for Wolfspeed, according to Mayor Chip Price. “For the town, it’s going to be a total transformational project,” he said. “Our...
Wolfspeed begins construction at Chatham County semiconductor plant
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed begins construction at Chatham County semiconductor plant. Siler City in Chatham County is about to be transformed with big opportunities coming to the small...
Raleigh eyeing 11,000-acre plot of rural land with plans to add more homes
Raleigh, N.C. — A massive 1,700-home development between Poole, New Hope, and Rock Quarry roads in Raleigh is transforming an area known as Olde Towne. But that development only pales in comparison to a piece of land just east of Raleigh that the city is looking to annex. Witnessing...
Raleigh community surprises longtime Harris Teeter employee with gift of nearly $23K in sendoff party ahead of transfer
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to a store closer to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has...
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke wit 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 13th. She discussed the water treatment plant’s new GAC filter, new hiring of town staff, and events happening around Pittsboro. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Shaw University asking for feedback on what's next for school
Raleigh, N.C. — Time is running out to weigh in on the future of downtown Raleigh and Shaw University. Wednesday night, those interested can join a conversation on what's next for the school. University leaders are currently gathering feedback on what they'd like to see for new residence halls, a student center and other facilities.
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh
Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
Rent negotiations? In North Carolina? What can you be doing to save money now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A consumer price index report from the labor department shows inflation is still high, which could impact people renting. Rent prices are starting to come down after record levels last year, something that is good news for resident Kallie Szabo. “I moved here from L.A....
Wake County plans to survey 2,000 residents. Here’s what leaders want to figure out
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might soon get a phone call or an email asking what you think of Wake County. County officials said Tuesday they’re surveying residents about their quality of live and the issues the community is facing. The county has a contract with Probolsky Research...
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
Fort Fisher could join Fort Bragg in getting new, non-Confederate namesake
Kure Beach, N.C. — A North Carolina aquarium and recreation area may get a new name in the latest round of recommendations to remove Confederate names from federal property. The first round of recommendations addressed military bases like Fort Bragg. In a list released on Tuesday, the commission recommends renaming the Fort Fisher Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina.
Will affordable housing soon be more accessible in the Triangle?
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill is looking at ways to expedite affordable housing developments, making it easier for businesses and non-profits to build. Chapel Hill Mayor Pro Tem Karen Stegman penned a petition last year, asking staff to search for ways the town can help with affordable housing.
Comments / 3