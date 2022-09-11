Read full article on original website
berryvikings.com
No. 12 Berry Takes SAA Opener
MOUNT BERRY, Ga.- Peyton Breissinger had a career-high 21 kills as No. 12 Berry won its Southern Athletic Association season opener 3-1 (25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23) against Oglethorpe University on Wednesday night in the Cage Center. The Vikings took the first set 25-10. The Stormy Petrels put up a fight...
berryvikings.com
Berry Draws with No. 23 Covenant
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Putting together one of the best efforts of the young season, Berry's men's soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with No. 23 Covenant Tuesday evening at Bob Pearson Field. "Going into the game, I was focused more on the performance, and we had a really good...
berryvikings.com
Vikings Post Back-to-Back Wins
A pair of second-half goals lifted Berry's women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Covenant in Lookout Mountain, Ga., giving the Vikings back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Berry (3-2) dominated in shots in the first half, but couldn't get anything into the back of the net....
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
WYFF4.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
Bears caught on camera passing through metro Atlanta front yards
ROSWELL, Ga. — If you’re traveling through the north Georgia mountains, you might expect to see a bear or two casually walking around. If you’re in metro Atlanta, the chance of spotting of a bear is much lower. But after several sightings in the area, that chance isn’t zero.
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
WRDW-TV
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
The Citizen Online
Girl, 16, recovering after driving golf cart into oncoming vehicle at crossing
A 16-year-old Peachtree City girl is recovering after her golf cart was struck on Sept. 8 by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Northlake Drive. Police said it appeared that the girl did not check for oncoming traffic before trying to cross the street. Peachtree City Police Department spokesman...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fairburn (Fairburn, GA)
Officials responded to a multi-vehicle accident that injured five people. The crash happened before Senoia road and involved a tractor-trailer, garbage truck, and other vehicles.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most popular autumn crop isn’t pecans
ATLANTA – The research conducted by gardening experts found the most popular fall crops in each state according to Google Trends. New research conducted by gardening experts found The Most Popular Fall Crops in each State by analyzing Google Trends data. AllAboutGardening.com found the fall crop that was the highest searched for on ‘how to grow’ in each state. The analysis revealed that Georgia’s most popular crop to grow in autumn is broccoli, with garlic being the most popular crop to grow during the fall in America, and finally, onions are the third most popular crop.
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
It’s been 3 months and Kaylee Jones is still missing
Today marks three months since 16-year-old Carroll County resident Kaylee Jones went missing. Kaylee has been missing since June 14 and was last seen in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, there have been numerous tips called and emailed in to Carroll...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox5atlanta.com
Veteran police officer training to be Georgia State Patrol trooper dies during workout
ROME, Ga - Cadet Patrick Dupree's family says his goal was to be a Georgia State Patrol trooper and eventually work in the aviation unit. He was well on his way to achieving that goal when he died. Shanna Dupree says her husband, Patrick, was a walking angel on earth.
WRDW-TV
What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A project to make everyone safer at the state line has been going on for about three years. The Georgia Department of Transportation is getting ready to open one of the new ramps at Exit 1. Here’s what you can expect as they close one lane...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Two die in Hwy 50 Labor Day crash
Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama Hwy 50, between LaFayette and Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A....
