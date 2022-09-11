ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

No. 12 Berry Takes SAA Opener

MOUNT BERRY, Ga.- Peyton Breissinger had a career-high 21 kills as No. 12 Berry won its Southern Athletic Association season opener 3-1 (25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23) against Oglethorpe University on Wednesday night in the Cage Center. The Vikings took the first set 25-10. The Stormy Petrels put up a fight...
ATLANTA, GA
Berry Draws with No. 23 Covenant

MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Putting together one of the best efforts of the young season, Berry's men's soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with No. 23 Covenant Tuesday evening at Bob Pearson Field. "Going into the game, I was focused more on the performance, and we had a really good...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
Vikings Post Back-to-Back Wins

A pair of second-half goals lifted Berry's women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Covenant in Lookout Mountain, Ga., giving the Vikings back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Berry (3-2) dominated in shots in the first half, but couldn't get anything into the back of the net....
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
GEORGIA STATE
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia’s most popular autumn crop isn’t pecans

ATLANTA – The research conducted by gardening experts found the most popular fall crops in each state according to Google Trends. New research conducted by gardening experts found The Most Popular Fall Crops in each State by analyzing Google Trends data. AllAboutGardening.com found the fall crop that was the highest searched for on ‘how to grow’ in each state. The analysis revealed that Georgia’s most popular crop to grow in autumn is broccoli, with garlic being the most popular crop to grow during the fall in America, and finally, onions are the third most popular crop.
GEORGIA STATE
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A project to make everyone safer at the state line has been going on for about three years. The Georgia Department of Transportation is getting ready to open one of the new ramps at Exit 1. Here’s what you can expect as they close one lane...
GEORGIA STATE
Two die in Hwy 50 Labor Day crash

Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama Hwy 50, between LaFayette and Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL

