middlebury.edu
#22 Women’s Golf Places Fifth In Strong Field At Hamilton Fall Invitational
The 22nd-ranked Middlebury women's golf team finished in fifth place in a very strong field that featured five nationally-ranked teams at the season-opening Hamilton Fall Invitational. Top-ranked Emory won the event with a two-day total of 600 ahead of #12 Amherst's score of 603, while the Panthers fired a 621.
middlebury.edu
Balanced Scoring Leads #1 Middlebury Past the University of New England 4-0
The Middlebury field hockey team scored once in each quarter, downing the University of New England (UNE) 4-0. The Panthers extended their winning-streak to 33-consecutive victories. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury opened the scoring with 6:09 expired in the first stanza when Caroline Haggerty tipped in an initial attempt by Amy Griffin to...
middlebury.edu
Panthers Tie For Second At Duke Nelson Invitational
The Middlebury men's golf team had its best finish since 2016 at the 38th Annual Duke Nelson Invitational, finishing in a tie for second place. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute won the event with a two-day total of 590, while the Panthers and Trinity were just behind with 591. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Location:...
middlebury.edu
#23 Women’s Soccer Downs Wheaton 3-1 in Home Opener
The 23rd-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team put together a strong performance in its home opener, defeating Wheaton 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. Tied 1-1 at intermission, the Panthers tallied two unanswered goals in the second half to secure the victory. HIGHLIGHTS:. In the 8th minute, Joely Virzi struck a curling right...
heneyrealtors.com
Best Fall Hikes in Vermont
To enjoy the majesty of the colorful foliage of the Vermont landscape hikers young and old take to the trail. There is a wide selection of excellent hikes for all abilities in and around Central Vermont. Driving to the trailheads is also very beautiful, especially when passing through the ‘Notch Road’ connecting Stowe and Cambridge.
middlebury.edu
2022 Football Season Preview
The Middlebury football team kicks off the season on Saturday, September 17. This season will be a special one for the Panthers, as it marks the 40th and final season of coaching for head coach Bob Ritter ’82, before he transitions into a new role on the athletic department senior administrative staff.
WCAX
Williston’s Town Cobbler to close
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
hwy.co
Your Guide to the Haunted Wilson Castle in Vermont
If you’re interested in exploring Vermont’s spookiest hidden places, you must put Wilson Castle on your list. Located deep in the hills of Proctor, Vermont, its history and hauntings are spine-chilling. These include stories of “shadow people,” a figure poking its head around corners, and creepy photos.
WMUR.com
Large endangered bat colony found in northern New England
HINESBURG, Vt. — For the first time ever in more than a decade, a colony of more than 700 endangered bats has been found in northeast Vermont. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department confirmed that a summer colony of Indiana bats was located on conservation land in Hinesburg this week.
thetrek.co
AT Thru-Hiker Drowns in Connecticut River New Hampshire
Authorities recovered the body of a drowning victim from the Connecticut River near Hanover, NH on Friday. The victim has been identified as Joey Harvey, 45, of Prentiss, Mississippi. Harvey was an Appalachian Trail thru-hiker who actively posted about his hike on TikTok and other social media platforms. He last...
WCAX
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
middlebury.edu
Middlebury Welcomes New Faculty for Fall Semester
The new group represents expertise in a broad range of academic disciplines, including computer science, theatre, religion, English, mathematics, psychology, philosophy, and education studies. “Every year Middlebury College welcomes a new cohort of faculty, and every year the College is refreshed by an infusion of new energy, new experiences, and...
Vermont Marble Museum finds new owner for its building
The sale assures that the museum can remain at its Proctor location for the next century. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Marble Museum finds new owner for its building.
mynbc5.com
This is our Home: Montgomery, Vermont
MONTGOMERY, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the quaint town of Montgomery, known as Vermont's covered bridge capital. "No matter who you are, if you're down in the dumps or you need help, everyone turns out to help. It's great," said Brent Godin, the Montgomery town constable. Godin...
WCAX
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
New England has one of the best mountain towns in America, according to Thrillist
It has "some of the best and most coveted beer on the planet." New England boasts many excellent mountain destinations, and Thrillist just chose a Vermont getaway as one of the best in the country. The website recently released a list of the best mountain towns to visit in America...
VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities.
Downtown mixed-income housing development in Windsor gathers steam
The 30-unit building has already received federal tax credits which would fund more than half of the $12.6 million budget. Read the story on VTDigger here: Downtown mixed-income housing development in Windsor gathers steam.
WCAX
Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Three streets in Plattsburgh are under a water boil order. This time it’s for 104 - 154 Maryland Road, 51 & 53 Maine Road, and all of Baltimore Way. The boil water order is the result of emergency water main repair and will be in...
WCAX
New Hampshire primary voting underway
Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. NH primary voting underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Granite Staters...
