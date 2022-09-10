ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Comments / 0

Related
middlebury.edu

Balanced Scoring Leads #1 Middlebury Past the University of New England 4-0

The Middlebury field hockey team scored once in each quarter, downing the University of New England (UNE) 4-0. The Panthers extended their winning-streak to 33-consecutive victories. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury opened the scoring with 6:09 expired in the first stanza when Caroline Haggerty tipped in an initial attempt by Amy Griffin to...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Panthers Tie For Second At Duke Nelson Invitational

The Middlebury men's golf team had its best finish since 2016 at the 38th Annual Duke Nelson Invitational, finishing in a tie for second place. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute won the event with a two-day total of 590, while the Panthers and Trinity were just behind with 591. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Location:...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

#23 Women’s Soccer Downs Wheaton 3-1 in Home Opener

The 23rd-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team put together a strong performance in its home opener, defeating Wheaton 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. Tied 1-1 at intermission, the Panthers tallied two unanswered goals in the second half to secure the victory. HIGHLIGHTS:. In the 8th minute, Joely Virzi struck a curling right...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Randolph, VT
State
Vermont State
Randolph, VT
Sports
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Sports
heneyrealtors.com

Best Fall Hikes in Vermont

To enjoy the majesty of the colorful foliage of the Vermont landscape hikers young and old take to the trail. There is a wide selection of excellent hikes for all abilities in and around Central Vermont. Driving to the trailheads is also very beautiful, especially when passing through the ‘Notch Road’ connecting Stowe and Cambridge.
VERMONT STATE
middlebury.edu

2022 Football Season Preview

The Middlebury football team kicks off the season on Saturday, September 17. This season will be a special one for the Panthers, as it marks the 40th and final season of coaching for head coach Bob Ritter ’82, before he transitions into a new role on the athletic department senior administrative staff.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Williston’s Town Cobbler to close

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
WILLISTON, VT
hwy.co

Your Guide to the Haunted Wilson Castle in Vermont

If you’re interested in exploring Vermont’s spookiest hidden places, you must put Wilson Castle on your list. Located deep in the hills of Proctor, Vermont, its history and hauntings are spine-chilling. These include stories of “shadow people,” a figure poking its head around corners, and creepy photos.
PROCTOR, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vtc#Maple Syrup#Vtc Maple Syrup Challenge#Fitchburg State
WMUR.com

Large endangered bat colony found in northern New England

HINESBURG, Vt. — For the first time ever in more than a decade, a colony of more than 700 endangered bats has been found in northeast Vermont. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department confirmed that a summer colony of Indiana bats was located on conservation land in Hinesburg this week.
HINESBURG, VT
thetrek.co

AT Thru-Hiker Drowns in Connecticut River New Hampshire

Authorities recovered the body of a drowning victim from the Connecticut River near Hanover, NH on Friday. The victim has been identified as Joey Harvey, 45, of Prentiss, Mississippi. Harvey was an Appalachian Trail thru-hiker who actively posted about his hike on TikTok and other social media platforms. He last...
PRENTISS, MS
WCAX

No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
VERMONT STATE
middlebury.edu

Middlebury Welcomes New Faculty for Fall Semester

The new group represents expertise in a broad range of academic disciplines, including computer science, theatre, religion, English, mathematics, psychology, philosophy, and education studies. “Every year Middlebury College welcomes a new cohort of faculty, and every year the College is refreshed by an infusion of new energy, new experiences, and...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
mynbc5.com

This is our Home: Montgomery, Vermont

MONTGOMERY, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the quaint town of Montgomery, known as Vermont's covered bridge capital. "No matter who you are, if you're down in the dumps or you need help, everyone turns out to help. It's great," said Brent Godin, the Montgomery town constable. Godin...
MONTGOMERY, VT
WCAX

Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Three streets in Plattsburgh are under a water boil order. This time it’s for 104 - 154 Maryland Road, 51 & 53 Maine Road, and all of Baltimore Way. The boil water order is the result of emergency water main repair and will be in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

New Hampshire primary voting underway

Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. NH primary voting underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Granite Staters...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy