Read full article on original website
Related
Three Village school district welcomes back students
Students in the Three Village Central School District returned to their buildings on Sept. 6 for the first day of school. Administrators, teachers and staff members welcomed students and led them to their classrooms for a day full of introductions and activities. From the youngest students in the district to...
Mather Hospital launches Certified Nursing Assistant training and employment program
Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has announced a new free training program for Certified Nurse Assistants (CNA) that will pay students during their training and guarantee them a position at the hospital upon successful completion of the course and New York State certification exam. “Today’s healthcare workforce shortage is not...
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0