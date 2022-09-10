ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

3726 State St 138, Santa Barbara, CA 9310

Tucked toward the back of the complex affording ultimate privacy, This unit shines in its immaculate condition. Meticulously maintained by its original owner, this 3 1/2 year old unit has all the amenities associated with Estancia. A stone's throw from Whole Foods and close by to many restaurants and Gelson's shopping as well as the newest addition to grocery shopping: Bristol Farms in La Cumbre Plaza. This is ''food Nirvana''!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Romps in Channel League Girls Tennis Opener

The Royals are 5-0. Support Noozhawk Today!. Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Ynez, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Noozhawk

Foresters Invite Community to Title Celebration Party on Sunday

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball club is inviting the community to celebrate its third straight national championship and 10th overall at a party at the Carriage Museum on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can join Foresters coaches, staff, volunteers and more for a Santa Maria-style...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Under the Goleta Pier

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Posts Victories in Girls Volleyball, Tennis

Carpinteria won eight doubles sets and defeated Villanova Prep 10-8 in a non-league girls tennis match on Monday. The team of Ashley Gonzalez/Natalie Martinez swept their three sets and only dropped three games; Ariana Lounsbury/Elena Vargas also swept and Stephanie Ramirez/Allison Banks went 2-0 together. In singles, Zahra Porinsh and...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Kenneth O. Minor of Santa Barbara, 1938-2022

Kenneth O. Minor passed away peacefully, at home with his family on Sept. 6, 2022. He lived a full life, following Jesus and loving others. He led by example and shared life lessons. In his last days, he told us this story:. “Write the word ‘kitchen’,” Lloyd Orton said to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Gets Everyone in Scorebook in 26-5 Rout

All eight players that suited up for the Dos Pueblos water polo team on Wednesday scored multiple goals in a 26-5 rout of Oxnard in a Channel League game. Andrew Kline-Fernandez led the way with six goals and Jonny Bish had five. Cody Pierce and Ben Fuhrer each tallied three goals and freshman Eli Carnaghe scored his first three varsity goals.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Middles Take Charge in Sweep Over Pacifica

Freshman Addison Low led a strong middle attack for the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 sweep over Pacifica on Tuesday in a Channel League match. "We had a big goal of running our middles as much as possible tonight, and I think we did an excellent job," said DP coach Megan O'Carroll. "Our passers kept us in system and our setter Halle Rillie worked hard to get as many balls to our middles as possible. I want to shout out our middles, led by freshman Addison Low, on their tenacity and focus tonight."
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Royals Ice Hockey Team Wins Season Opener

The Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey club team won its season opener in dramatic fashion and then raised the championship banner for winning the 2021-22 Los Angeles Kings High School League title. Addison Headley scored a short-handed goal with three seconds left in sudden-death overtime for a 6-5 win over...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Strong Serving, Passing Carry Laguna Blanca in Frontier League Opener

Laguna Blanca used strong serving to sweep Villanova Prep in a Frontier League girls volleyball opener on Tueesday night in Ojai. Jacqueline Richardson served five aces and Lola Hall and Sarah Woodhouse each had three in the 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 win. “Jacqueline Richardson had a great night from the service...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nathan Fletcher 22 01 8#Hawks Club
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?

The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Golf Stays Unbeaten With a Road Win Against Buena

Chelsi Ramirez and Sagarika Manian had a good day on the golf course and led Dos Pueblos to a 228-250 win over host Buena in a Channel League girls match on Tuesday. Ramirez shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and Manian finished two strokes back. "Chelsi has been working...
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Appoints Christopher Hastert as Airport Director

Santa Barbara named Christopher Hastert as its new airport director Tuesday. He comes to the city from his post as general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. The City Council confirmed Hastert’s appointment and Oct. 3 start date at its Tuesday meeting. The Santa Barbara Airport’s previous...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Hears Community Feedback, Concerns About Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Project

Goleta's Ellwood Mesa is a stop for monarch butterflies migrating each winter, and the city is collecting public input for its habitat management plan. More than two dozen community members gathered Monday evening for a city workshop on the plan, which includes updated signage, a new viewing area, the planting of trees and shrubs, and a new boardwalk.
GOLETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy