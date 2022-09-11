ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

‘Like making a pilgrimage’: Tens of thousands queue for hours to pay tribute to Queen at Buckingham Palace

By Colin Drury
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blEek_0hr41aga00

The queue was huge. It snaked out into St James’s Park, down the Mall, across into Green Park and up to Picadilly Circus. For some people, it took more than two hours to navigate. Many gave up long before they got to the front. But for those who persevered, it was, they said, absolutely worth it.

This was the scene as tens of thousands of people descended on Buckingham Palace on Sunday to pay their final respects to the Queen .

They came with flowers and notes of gratitude for 70 years of service, and they soaked in a blue-skied atmosphere that was part sorrowful, part celebratory. And which was positively not going to be spoiled by a bit of waiting around.

“We’re British!” declared James Bonehill, a 25-year-old transport consultant. “Queueing is what we do. What’s two hours to experience a moment of history? I’d have queued far longer if necessary. They’ll be talking about this day for centuries, and we can say we were here. That’s pretty amazing.”

The queuing, some suggested, had even added to the whole experience.

“Do you know what?” asked Rani Shergill, a 52-year-old IT engineer. “We were coming slowly down the Mall and, because you’re with thousands of others all making the same journey, it almost felt like a pilgrimage.

“For me, it turned it into a communal experience. The atmosphere – there’s people talking, smiling, remembering her [the Queen]. I think it suits her legacy. She’s brought people together one last time. It’s perfect, actually.”

The mother-of-one herself had brought flowers, though had not been able to get hold of anything white and yellow – the colours reported to have been the Queen’s favourite colours. “The florist said everyone had been asking for the same,” she said.

The headline moment of the day for many came when police were suddenly everywhere and – here he comes, here he comes! – the new King Charles III was driven down the Mall and into the palace grounds. He didn’t do much in the back of that car. What could he do? But he smiled and he waved, and that was enough. It was a home crowd, after all.

“We can now say we’ve seen the King,” said Carrie Faraday, a 42-year-old housing officer. “And that’s such a huge thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwbGR_0hr41aga00

She and husband Nathan had bought their two daughters – Darcy, 13, and Erin, 10 – to witness the momentous day. They’d also brought their son, Quinn, but, at three years old, he was more interested, not unreasonably perhaps, in his iPad than in accessions.

“I just thought it was important for them to come,” said Carrie. “Days like this don’t come along very often and it’s something they’ll be able to look back on and tell their children about, their grandchildren.”

She had, she said, just the slightest twinge of guilt as the King came past. “We were all so excited,” she said. “But that’s someone who is dealing with the loss of their mother so I did feel mixed emotions. But I think the support [of the crowds] must be a comfort to him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499oQT_0hr41aga00

Remembering that the world is too big for even the most momentous death to stop it turning, more conversation appeared to revolve around the new monarch than his mother.

A general consensus suggested that he would make for a good king.

“Well,” said Maureen Sparks, “he’s learnt from the best, hasn’t he?”

The 71-year-old retired teacher pointed out that who many see as this country’s three greatest monarchs – Elizabeth, Victoria and now Elizabeth II – have all been women.

“So, he’s immediately at a disadvantage,” she smiled. “But I think he’s made an exemplary start. His speech had such gravitas and dignity at such a difficult time.”

She had, in fact, been thinking about the now almost clichéd refrain that the Queen was the country’s constant over a period of huge change.

“I think that’s true but we’ve had Charles for 70 years too,” she said. “So, I think, if he does it right, it will feel very natural for him to be King. I suspect the consistency will remain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuJKU_0hr41aga00

As people moved away from the palace, they were filtered into Green Park where a sea of flowers was filling the grounds. So many bunches that the air had taken on a perfumed scent all of its own.

Yet the sheer numbers of people here – and those massive queues – did rather raise a question.

If so many people are still so keen to pay their respects to the Queen, will just four days lying in state be enough?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Buckingham Palace#Pilgrimage#Uk#St James S Park#Mall#Picadilly Circus#British
The Independent

CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to William and Kate as “the other two royals”. International correspondent Scott McLean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Prince William gestures towards Meghan Markle in ‘poignant’ moment at Windsor Castle

William, Prince of Wales appeared to gesture towards Meghan Markle on Sunday in what many people have deemed as an olive branch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they viewed floral tributes, which were left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. It was the first time the “royal four” had been seen together since the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace

The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported.King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon, the children of the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, were also...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Piers Morgan suggests Prince Harry should ‘rein in his royals-trashing wife’

Piers Morgan has once again lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his latest newspaper column in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.The TalkTV presenter has perhaps been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most outspoken critic, famously walking off Good Morning Britain in the aftermath of Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.Morgan titled his article for the New York Post: “Harry, if you really want to honour your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife.”In the article, Morgan writes that Harry has spent the past “two years publicly dishonouring his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Date of Queen’s state funeral announced

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
U.K.
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
U.K.
The Independent

Meghan Markle praised for curtsying in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall

Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy