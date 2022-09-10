Read full article on original website
James Peery
2d ago
Your life comes before work every time. I wouldn't let wwe tell me what to do either.
Reply
5
Related
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
wrestlingrumors.net
Wrestling Legend Wants To Return To WWE
He’s available. There have been a lot of people to come through WWE’s doors over the years and some of them have made quite the impact. At the same time, there have been several people who are able to play a role that doesn’t showcase everything that they can do. Those people often work better behind the scenes and one such name is now interested in returning to WWE in a certain position.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: You Weren’t Supposed To See Something At WWE Clash At The Castle
That would explain it. Last weekend, WWE presented Clash At The Castle, its first stadium event in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. The show took place in front of 60,000+ fans and was one of the biggest cards that WWE has presented in a very long time. That meant the show needed a major main event and that is what it had, but then things got weird. Now we know what went wrong.
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered huge tattoo of her face
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The 54-year-old businesswoman has filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor in Palm Beach County, Florida. The news comes after Stallone was seen at a tattoo shop in Oklahoma City, covering a meaningful design...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?
For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (09/12) - Edge Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano Vs. Chad Gable, New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 12, 2022, coming to you from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!. Edge seeks retribution against former ally Dominik Mysterio as the two face off in singles competition. Edge formed Judgment Day with Damian Priest during WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, but the pair betrayed him after aligning themselves with new leader Finn Balor in June. Edge found back-up with The Mysterios, but Dominik shocked the world after he betrayed Edge and his father to officially join Judgment Day during Clash At The Castle. Will Edge be able to get his revenge tonight?
wrestlingrumors.net
Jerry Lawler Reflects On His Death On Monday Night Raw Ten Years Ago
That’s as serious as you can get. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling, but there are also various health issues that would be classified as a bit more serious. This can include all kinds of things that you might not see, but some of them can be life threatening. Unfortunately that was the case one night on Monday Night Raw and now someone is talking about a special anniversary.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 10 With Model Brittany Bell As He Awaits Birth of 9th Child
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Nick Cannon is expecting a child. The TV host, 41, announced he will be a father for the 10th time… as he awaits the birth of his ninth baby! Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, Nick shared a gorgeous maternity video/photo shoot with his pregnant partner, model Brittany Bell, captioning it, “Time Stopped and This Happened…”
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Message
Bubba Wallace got a massive win on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace won his second Cup Series race of his career on Sunday and Michael Jordan was fired up about it. "Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win. Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!" Jordan said.
Bachelorette fans demand host Jesse Palmer ‘hold Erich Schwer accountable’ on live TV after he admits to racist photo
THE Bachelorette fans are demanding host Jesse Palmer "hold Erich Schwer accountable" on live TV after he admitted to a racist photo. Bachelorette fans recently discovered an old photo of finalist Erich wearing an Afro wig, a brightly colored shirt, and dark makeup on his skin. The controversial photo appeared...
Comments / 2