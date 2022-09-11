Read full article on original website
MJF Gets Engaged
AEW star MJF is now engaged. The winner of the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view recently made his return to AEW TV after being off the road since cutting a scathing promo on Tony Khan during the June 1 episode of "Dynamite." His return isn't the only thing MJF is celebrating.
WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day
It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
Mike Tyson Smokes Weed On The Sidewalk With WWE Hall Of Famer
Ric Flair certainly seems to be enjoying his retirement. "The Nature Boy" took to Instagram to share a video of him smoking blunts with fellow cannabis entrepreneur and boxing legend Mike Tyson outside of TAO Chicago, a popular and haunted nightclub in the city's River North neighborhood. "Ric Flair Drip,...
Teddy Long On If He Was Surprised By Allegations Levied Against Vince McMahon
Nearly two months have passed since Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE in the wake of an investigation into a reported series of hush money payments he allegedly made to former female employees to silence them from speaking publicly about potential misconduct and harassment, but the scandalous termination of his corporate reign still hangs over wrestling.
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
Backstage News On Jinny's WWE Status
Though she was never successful in capturing the "NXT UK" Women's Championship, the vicious fashionista Jinny was a staple on the "NXT UK" brand since early on. But with "NXT UK" officially put into transition mode to become "NXT Europe," several stars from the company were released and moved to the alumni section of WWE's website. Even though it was never a confirmed release by WWE, Jinny was among the stars that were moved to the alumni section in recent weeks. In a new update from Fightful, WWE officials were asked about Jinny potentially departing the company, and the sources spoken to said they hadn't been informed that is the case.
Brian Gewirtz On Whether Vince McMahon Wanted Competition After WCW, Talks Simone Johnson’s New Name
Brian Gewirtz was one of the key writers for WWE during the Attitude Era, and he recently weighed in on whether Vince McMahon yearned for real competition after buying WCW and more. Gewirtz spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On if...
New Report On What Suspended AEW Talent Know About Their Suspensions
Fightful Select has released a new report about the current AEW talent that are suspended due to the backstage altercation that happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. According to the report, as of now, the numerous talent and backstage personnel who are suspended don't know exactly how long their suspensions are going to last. CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler are among those who are currently suspended because of their roles in the brawl between Punk and Steel and Omega and the Bucks. It started after Punk's comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and others during the post-show media scrum.
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
Update On AEW House Of Black Trademark
Although Malakai Black is reportedly done with All Elite Wrestling for the time being, a trademark filing for the House of Black stable is still currently active. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, the "House of Black" trademark, filed by AEW on September 8, 2022, is still "live." The filing states that the name intends to be used for "G & S: Beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts" and "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."
Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves
AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move. Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
WWE NXT Hints At Big Change To Brand
"NXT" had humble beginnings as a game show in 2010. It then became a developmental brand two years later and for most of its life since then, the brand has grown immensely, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm. Vince McMahon became more involved with the brand in 2021,...
Bianca Belair Reveals A Big Goal She Still Has In WWE
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has established herself as a top star on the WWE roster. When her theme music hits, the WWE Universe knows exactly what time it is. While Belair is at the forefront of WWE TV today, she still has some goals to check off, and she has her sights set on a massive one.
WWE NXT Prospect Reveals Major Injury
During Tuesday night's "NXT 2.0," in a backstage segment, "NXT" prospect Yulisa Leon was wearing a knee brace and revealed to her longtime tag team partner Valentina Feroz and Sanga that she will be out of action for nine months. She told them "it's torn." After the injury announcement, Feroz...
Alexa Bliss Laments Travel Woes: 'I Can't Make This Up'
Alexa Bliss has not had a good travel week. As a member of the "WWE Raw" brand, she's been aligned with Asuka and "RAW" Women's Champion Bianca Belair lately in an effort to thwart Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL. But Damage CTRL isn't Bliss' only enemy at the moment — she's also seemingly been put in a feud with American Airlines.
Wardlow Acknowledges Changes Moving Forward
Wardlow wants the wrestling world to know that he plans on taking his momentum back. Wardlow is the reigning AEW TNT Champion and while many within the business feel he can become a huge draw, he was a bit hindered by the situation with MJF. The talk going into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May was whether or not MJF would attend after he reportedly contemplated walking out of the company.
John Cena Shares Selfie Of Top WWE Raw Star
John Cena loves to tease fans on his personal Instagram account by posting random images, and now the 16-time WWE World Champion has posted a selfie taken by a current "WWE Raw" superstar. Yesterday, Cena posted a selfie taken by Austin Theory to his 17.9 million followers. Of course, Theory...
