No. 22 Penn State makes the trip south to take on Auburn in one of Week 3's most exciting matchups. Both teams enter the game with records of 2-0, but an argument could be made that this will be Auburn's first real test. While Penn State opened its year with a road game against conference foe Purdue, Auburn has played games against Mercer and San Jose State. To be blunt, however, it has not been the most impressive 2-0 start you'll ever see. Saturday's game against Penn State will be an excellent time for the Tigers to prove to the country -- and themselves -- that they can compete in the SEC this season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO