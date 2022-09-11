Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 22 Penn State makes the trip south to take on Auburn in one of Week 3's most exciting matchups. Both teams enter the game with records of 2-0, but an argument could be made that this will be Auburn's first real test. While Penn State opened its year with a road game against conference foe Purdue, Auburn has played games against Mercer and San Jose State. To be blunt, however, it has not been the most impressive 2-0 start you'll ever see. Saturday's game against Penn State will be an excellent time for the Tigers to prove to the country -- and themselves -- that they can compete in the SEC this season.
