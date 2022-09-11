Read full article on original website
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth
DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Victoria Na strikes out 16 in North Gwinnett's win over Peachtree Ridge
SUWANEE — Victoria Na struck out 16 in six innings Tuesday as North Gwinnett defeated Peachtree Ridge 9-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Na scattered five hits, three walks and an unearned run as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the region.
New No. 1 Georgia meets South Carolina in SEC opener
Defending national champion Georgia is back to No. 1 in the nation as it battles South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) outscored their first two opponents 82-3 to jump over Alabama, which struggled to beat Texas 20-19 last weekend.
