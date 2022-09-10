Read full article on original website
Tulsa Tech Group Working To Promote Growing Industry
TULSA, Okla. - A tech group in Tulsa is working to get more people interested in the field. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday with details on how 'inTulsa' is working to promote the growing industry.
Tulsa Zoo's Waltz On The Wild Side Returns
TULSA, Okla. - Grab your fancy clothes and dancing shoes because the Tulsa Zoo's WALTZ on the Wild Side Fundraiser is back. Director of Development at the zoo, Monica Ericson-Simmons joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the big event. Find even more detailsHERE.
Watch: Author Nicholas Sparks Discusses His Upcoming Green Country Visit
Author and screenwriter Nicholas Sparks is coming to Tulsa as part of his book tour. Sparks is promoting his new book “Dreamland.”. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor spoke with the author on Monday about his upcoming visit. The event will take place on Thursday, September 22 at the Cascia...
Watch: Dreamland Festival Organizer Steph Simon Discusses The Upcoming Event
TULSA, Okla. - A new music festival is coming to Tulsa's Arts District this weekend. It's called the 'Dreamland Festival.' The event will celebrate music, art and culture. Organizer and music artist, Steph Simon joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming festival.
Amazing Oklahomans: Hank & Teri Ashworth
Possibly one of our fluffiest Amazing Oklahomans yet, meet Hank and his handler Teri Ashworth. Hank is one of the hospital's therapy dogs in Edmond. Hank's loving energy and Teri's patience make them an excellent team. If you're interested in volunteering, follow this link.
Watch: Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Leaders Discuss The Upcoming 2022 Tour
The Tulsa Garden Railroad Club is hosting an event this weekend, giving folks the chance to see some elaborate backyard model train setups. Bob Buttram and Jerry Bowen, the club's president and vice president, joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to talk about what people can expect to see this weekend.
National Pet Adoption Tour Holds 14th Annual Event In Tulsa
A national pet adoption tour made a stop at Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall on Sunday. "Get Your Licks on Route 66" travels from LA to Chicago every year, and the visit on Sunday marked its 14th year in Tulsa. The tour helps support adoption events and raises money for local...
Watch: Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin Discusses Efforts To Lower Crime In The City
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is using new technology to help lower crime in the city. Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to discuss the new Flock cameras and the department's effort to lower crime in the city.
Trial For Moore Man Accused Stabbing Father To Death Begins Monday
A man accused of stabbing his father to death at their home in Moore is set to go to trial on Monday. Jacob Barber was arrested in 2019 after being found in Texas. The victim, Glenn Barber, was a children's pastor. The trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
Watch: ORU Opening New Welcome Center On Campus
ORU is opening its brand-new Welcome Center right at the front of campus. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live at 9 a.m. ahead of the grand opening.
Police Investigating After 4 Shot In SW Oklahoma City
Four people were shot Monday night in southwest OKC, police said. According to police, all of the victims don't have life-threatening injuries. According to police, a victim was found in the 1400 block of S Indiana Ave. They had a gunshot wound to the leg. That person was taken to...
New Historical Marker Honors Legacy, Contributions Of Black Wall Street Founders
A new historical marker honoring the contributions and legacies of the founders of Black Wall Street was unveiled on Tuesday. It is the second designated historical landmark in the Greenwood District. Organizers say the acknowledgement is important in helping the community remember its roots. "As descendants of a survivor of...
Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex
--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Vacant House
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an overnight house fire that broke out near Charles Page Boulevard and I-244. News On 6 Photojournalist David Ketter spotted the blaze while on his way to work on Monday morning and called 911. Firefighters say they do not believe anybody was...
Woman In Custody After Early-Morning Stabbing Leaves Man Hospitalized
An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say an argument between a couple led to a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. According to police, a fight between a man and a woman spilled into the street near East 11th Street and Memorial Drive and ended with the man being transported to the hospital with stab wounds.
Vehicle Crashes Into Storage Units In Yukon
First responders were on scene of a vehicle that crashed into at least one storage shed Monday afternoon. The collision happened near Northwest 10th Street just south of Interstate 40 in Yukon. The driver is being treated by the Yukon Fire Department for unknown injuries. This is a developing story.
The Village Police Begins Search For Missing 3-Year-Old Child
The Village police said they are looking for a missing 3-year-old boy. The child, identified as Nicholas Sleeper, was last seen with his aunt around 5 p.m. Tuesday near West Britton Road and Waverly Avenue. Authorities identified Sleeper's aunt as 42-year-old Alana Pedro. According to police, family members have not...
