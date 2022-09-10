Read full article on original website
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23
The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making...
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says
The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
EW.com
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
Dr. Jones and his old pal Short Round finally found time for love. Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan backstage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, sharing an adorably warm embrace and posing for photos Quan later posted to Instagram.
RELATED PEOPLE
"Will should have slapped him even harder": Chris Rock gets flak for Nicole Brown Simpson joke
(NOTE LANGUAGE) While Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars is still echoing throughout the Fresh Prince star's career, some fans are turning the tide in his favor, thanks to a joke Rock recently made at the expense of Nicole Brown Simpson. As reported, Rock recently told a...
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
EW.com
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
John Wayne Once Surprised Johnny Carson With a Walk-on Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’
John Wayne once surprised Johnny Carson with a walk-on appearance on The Tonight Show, something not every Hollywood star could have gotten away with. Why did Wayne tell Carson he stopped by the show unannounced? And on what other stage did the two icons appear not long before Wayne’s death a few years later? Read …
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Former Costar Brendan Fraser’s Emotional Ovation Moment
Dwayne Johnson was ecstatic for his Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser, who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. On Sunday, fans of Fraser were delighted to learn that the actor had received a lengthy standing ovation at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Among those pleased admirers was Johnson, who made his debut movie appearance in 2001’s Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns. Johnson shared his delight for Fraser on his Twitter.
Ice Cube Felt Chris Tucker Would Be Outgrowing His Fans by Not Returning to the ‘Friday’ Films
Ice Cube once shared how he wanted Chris Tucker to return to the ‘Friday’ franchise so he wouldn’t ‘outgrow’ fans of the movies.
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
Patrick Swayze’s Wife Says He’d Have Put ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel In A Corner
Patrick Swayze famously starred alongside Jennifer Grey in 1987’s Dirty Dancing, which was followed by a 2004 sequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. While Havana Nights serves as a prequel, it featured a cameo by Swayze, and the series is due for yet another entry due out in 2024. Swayze...
