Woodland Park, CO

Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
RELIGION
Daily Montanan

What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism

In one of my favorite scenes from “The Simpsons,” Homer answers the door to find Rev. Timothy Lovejoy, the busybody, sanctimonious preacher at his door, accompanied by a mob. “This isn’t about Jesus, is it?” Homer asks. “All things are about Jesus, Homer,” Lovejoy replies. “Awww,” a frustrated Homer grunts. I keep on coming back […] The post What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

Caught on Tape: Doug Mastriano Prayed for MAGA to ‘Seize the Power’ Ahead of Jan. 6

A week before Jan. 6, on a Zoom call organized by far-right Christian Nationalists seeking to reinstall Donald Trump in the White House, a man with a booming baritone voice bowed his bald head and began to pray. “We remember the promises of old,” he said, before invoking the book of Revelations and its account of the End Times: “We know we overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony and not loving our lives unto death.” Seated before a Revolutionary War flag with the motto “An Appeal to Heaven,” the man spoke of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Islam Fast Facts

Read CNN's Islam Fast Facts and learn more about Islam, the religion of Muslims, who believe in Allah and his prophet Muhammad.
RELIGION
The Independent

US will no longer have Christian majority by 2070, study reveals

The United States remains home to more Christians than any other country in the world. By 2070, those demographics could see a shift and the religion that has long been the country’s majority denomination could become a minority, according to a new study.“If recent trends in religious switching continue, Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades,” to as little as a third, modellers from the Pew Research Center wrote in a new study released Tuesday.The projections, which used the country’s current religious composition as the jumping off point, were made by...
RELIGION
Fox News

On 9/11 anniversary, faith leaders nationwide offer prayers, comfort and hope for our country

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks that claimed thousands of American lives, wounded many others and caused appalling destruction. Many Americans will spend the day (and a big part of the weekend) reflecting on the events of that day, while others will reach for lessons, understanding and prayer about the need to rely on God in times of suffering.
RELIGION
CBS News

Christianity in the U.S. is quickly shrinking and may no longer be the majority religion within just a few decades, research finds

Christianity has remained at the forefront of the nation's political and social conversations for centuries — but new research shows that could be changing. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published on Tuesday found that the large numbers of people in the U.S who practice Christianity are declining. The religion's demographic has been dwindling since the 1990s, the report said, as many adults transition to an identity of atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular."
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Brave girls stand up to the Taliban: Children march through the streets demanding the right to go to school - as lying officials say parents do not want them to be educated

Dozens of girls defied the armed Taliban and protested in eastern Afghan province of Paktia on Saturday after Taliban authorities shut their secondary schools. Tearful girls dressed in their school uniforms - a white headscarf and black shalwar kameez - marched through the centre of the provincial capital Gardiz to protest the closure.
PROTESTS
The Hill

9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The loss still felt immediate to Bonita Mentis, who wore a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis.
POLITICS

