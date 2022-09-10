The United States remains home to more Christians than any other country in the world. By 2070, those demographics could see a shift and the religion that has long been the country’s majority denomination could become a minority, according to a new study.“If recent trends in religious switching continue, Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades,” to as little as a third, modellers from the Pew Research Center wrote in a new study released Tuesday.The projections, which used the country’s current religious composition as the jumping off point, were made by...

RELIGION ・ 1 HOUR AGO