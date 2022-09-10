Read full article on original website
Related
How Mason Taylor has taken early opportunity and thrived at LSU
When Mason Taylor walked into LSU’s facility on day one as a true freshman, a few of the first people he saw were defensive linemen Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari. Instantly he knew there needed to be a dedication to the weight room and learning how to be a more physical player. Coming into school this past summer, Taylor weighed in around 232 pounds but a summer of workouts and training in Baton Rouge helped him get to the 245 pound range he currently sits.
Importance of LSU's running attack against Mississippi State
On paper, LSU’s run game through two games has been decent enough but it’s not enough of a sample size for coach Brian Kelly to give a true assessment. Much of that has to do with the week two performance over Southern where LSU could pretty much do what it wanted on offense as a whole. Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain both had bounce back efforts, combining for 146 yards on the ground. The week one loss to Florida State was a different story as outside of quarterback Jayden Daniels, the run game was non-existent.
Behind Enemy Lines: 6 questions for LSU beat writer
Mississippi State (2-0) opens the SEC schedule this weekend with a trip to face LSU (1-1) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Tigers are both hoping to get off on the right foot inside conference play.
Enemy of the State: Jayden Daniels
Things have changed a lot at LSU over the course of the last several months. Coach Ed Orgeron has been sent down the bayou. LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward poached Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to replace the man they used to call Coach O. Longtime Tiger Myles Brennan elected to give up college football. The NCAA transfer portal showed plenty of incoming traffic into Baton Rouge before the fall camp dust settled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
225batonrouge.com
The Kinchen family has been cheering on the Tigers for multiple generations
The Kinchen family name carries some formidable weight around Baton Rouge, boasting some of the highest clout one can attain in this town: a long, decorated legacy in LSU football. And, while the spotlight has traditionally shone on the Kinchen men wearing the purple and gold on the field, there...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Incredible postgame duel between LSU, Southern bands in near-empty Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Well after the concession stands closed and the fans started making their way to the parking lot Saturday night, the Golden Band and the Human Jukebox stuck around in Tiger Stadium to take care of some unfinished business in the Fifth Quarter. Just hours after Baton Rouge's...
Chitimacha Louisiana Open dropped; no longer PGA Tour-sanctioned event
Acadiana’s premier professional sports franchise is no longer a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. “We’re devastated,” said Louisiana Open executive director Danny Jones.
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Erath High School Announces New Policy in Regards to Kids Attending Football Games
Erath High School has announced a new policy for its home football games when it comes to kids attending games. In a Facebook post, the school announced, "No students in grades 8th and under can attend Erath High school games unless they are accompanied by an adult. Students 8th grade and under can not attend with a high school student."
Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
Rap song threat sparks concern from David Thibodaux STEM parents
Some parents of students at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette called our newsroom
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Coffee Dash in Maurice will open a Lafayette location possibly next month; Here's where
The owner of the coffee shop inside Village Deaux in Maurice will open in the former DejaBrew Coffee House space in Lafayette. Coffee Dash will open a second location at 1517 Ambassador Caffery Parkway possibly by the first of October, owner Erica Stephens said. DejaBrew Coffee House, which was owned...
Flight Traveling from Houston to Mississippi Had to Make Emergency Landing at Lafayette Airport
A flight traveling from Houston to Gulfport made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT). According to a report from KLFY, the routine CommutAir flight made the emergency landing on Sunday while operating for United Airlines. KLFY spoke with CommutAir who said the reason for the emergency landing...
Five Places Around Acadiana That Are Haunted
Here are five of the top places that are supposedly haunted in Acadiana:
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
A UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) Meet-up will be taking place in Lafayette on September 22, 2022. If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe. The event is being put on by the former director of the Mutual Unidentified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Reader figures Scalise 'assistance' at different rate: And what about TOPS?
In his Sept. 5 letter to the editor, Mark Folse, a software analyst, would have everyone believe that Steve Scalise received $34,000 in taxpayer assistance for his education at LSU. Folse in his analysis of the tuition of 1989 vs. 2022 made the mistake of mixing apples and oranges. While...
Sugar Cane Festival returns to New Iberia September 23
The festival takes place September 23-24. There will be events such as the "Blessing of the crop," a 5K, and the Fais Do Do music festival.
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0