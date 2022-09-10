ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

247Sports

How Mason Taylor has taken early opportunity and thrived at LSU

When Mason Taylor walked into LSU’s facility on day one as a true freshman, a few of the first people he saw were defensive linemen Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari. Instantly he knew there needed to be a dedication to the weight room and learning how to be a more physical player. Coming into school this past summer, Taylor weighed in around 232 pounds but a summer of workouts and training in Baton Rouge helped him get to the 245 pound range he currently sits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Importance of LSU's running attack against Mississippi State

On paper, LSU’s run game through two games has been decent enough but it’s not enough of a sample size for coach Brian Kelly to give a true assessment. Much of that has to do with the week two performance over Southern where LSU could pretty much do what it wanted on offense as a whole. Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain both had bounce back efforts, combining for 146 yards on the ground. The week one loss to Florida State was a different story as outside of quarterback Jayden Daniels, the run game was non-existent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Enemy of the State: Jayden Daniels

Things have changed a lot at LSU over the course of the last several months. Coach Ed Orgeron has been sent down the bayou. LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward poached Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to replace the man they used to call Coach O. Longtime Tiger Myles Brennan elected to give up college football. The NCAA transfer portal showed plenty of incoming traffic into Baton Rouge before the fall camp dust settled.
TEMPE, AZ
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

