On paper, LSU’s run game through two games has been decent enough but it’s not enough of a sample size for coach Brian Kelly to give a true assessment. Much of that has to do with the week two performance over Southern where LSU could pretty much do what it wanted on offense as a whole. Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain both had bounce back efforts, combining for 146 yards on the ground. The week one loss to Florida State was a different story as outside of quarterback Jayden Daniels, the run game was non-existent.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO