Overdoses increasing due to fentanyl, Shoreline Health official tells Horry County leaders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -– Overdoses in the Grand Strand have increased during the past year, according to Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, which shared new data Tuesday with the Horry County Public Safety Committee. John Coffin, executive director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, said there were 200 recorded overdoses in 2021. So far in 2022, […]
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition

Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
Former Horry County fire chief dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
Judge deliberating in murder case of 80-year-old Horry Co. woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Testimony continued Monday in the trial of 30-year-old Dominique Brand for the murder of Horry County woman, Mary Ann Elvington, last march in Marion County. Closing arguments have finished, and the judge is deliberating. The lead FBI case agent was one of three people who...
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Launches New Arts & Gallery Trail

Digital trail pass and incentive program showcase color and culture at The Beach. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has launched its Arts & Gallery Trail, offering guests an all-new way to explore the destination’s 14 unique communities and 60 miles of coastline. In collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and so much more.
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
2 killed in single-engine plane crash near Conway, coroner confirms

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Horry County Wednesday afternoon, coroner Darris Fowler confirmed. Fowler said the pilot and passenger in the plane died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash and their names will be released after families are notified.
Some Florence truckers on strike, asking for better and fairer wages

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — About a dozen truck drivers with Ruan Transportation are on strike and protesting Wednesday morning outside their terminal on Bill Crisp Boulevard in Florence. The drivers said they transport batteries. They’re a part of the Teamsters Local 509 based in Cayce, South Carolina. Ruan...
