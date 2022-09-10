Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
'Patriotic wood:' Man buys, donates 30 tons of lumber from MB boardwalk to homeless vets
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For months, ABC15 News has followed the makeover of the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and it’s part of the $5 million beautification project. Now that the new planks are in, the old ones will be serving a new purpose for a group that’s known for their service.
Overdoses increasing due to fentanyl, Shoreline Health official tells Horry County leaders
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -– Overdoses in the Grand Strand have increased during the past year, according to Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, which shared new data Tuesday with the Horry County Public Safety Committee. John Coffin, executive director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, said there were 200 recorded overdoses in 2021. So far in 2022, […]
wfxb.com
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
Former Horry County fire chief dies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family offers $2K reward for information on missing Florence County woman
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are continuing to search for Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, who was reported missing on the morning of June 19. Her family is now offering a $2,000 cash reward for information about her whereabouts. According to a news release, investigators think Brooks could be in danger because of […]
WMBF
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
wpde.com
Judge deliberating in murder case of 80-year-old Horry Co. woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Testimony continued Monday in the trial of 30-year-old Dominique Brand for the murder of Horry County woman, Mary Ann Elvington, last march in Marion County. Closing arguments have finished, and the judge is deliberating. The lead FBI case agent was one of three people who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Launches New Arts & Gallery Trail
Digital trail pass and incentive program showcase color and culture at The Beach. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has launched its Arts & Gallery Trail, offering guests an all-new way to explore the destination’s 14 unique communities and 60 miles of coastline. In collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and so much more.
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
wpde.com
Woman charged in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist wants jury trial: Records
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The lawyer for a woman charged in a crash last month on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg were struck and killed by a car, wants a jury trial and preliminary hearing, according to online court records.
abcnews4.com
2 killed in single-engine plane crash near Conway, coroner confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Horry County Wednesday afternoon, coroner Darris Fowler confirmed. Fowler said the pilot and passenger in the plane died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash and their names will be released after families are notified.
wpde.com
Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for affordable spay, neuter
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Area Humane Society has started a petition for affordable spay and neuter procedures in the area. With many shelters over-capacity and animals being euthanized, the shelter believes that reopening the SNIP clinic is "absolutely vital" to controlling the stray animal population. The shelter...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
abcnews4.com
Some Florence truckers on strike, asking for better and fairer wages
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — About a dozen truck drivers with Ruan Transportation are on strike and protesting Wednesday morning outside their terminal on Bill Crisp Boulevard in Florence. The drivers said they transport batteries. They’re a part of the Teamsters Local 509 based in Cayce, South Carolina. Ruan...
wpde.com
1 killed in Highway 52 crash along lower Florence County, coroner confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is blocking a portion of Highway 52 at West Lee Flowers Road in the Scranton community of lower Florence County. Around noon, a 1991 Toyota pick-up truck was travelling on West Lee Flowers Road, crossing Highway 52, when it was struck by a 1988 GMC truck travelling north on Highway 52.
Comments / 1